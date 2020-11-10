SFTB: Hayden Hurst quietly having a fantastic season, Takk McKinley, rumors, Marlon Davidson

Jerry from Hinesville, GA

Hey Beek! It's been a while. Looks like Raheem Morris has things a lil' different (won't say turned around yet). So, what's different? Nothing. The difference is execution now as opposed to then. If you think about it, the same players who were blowing games are winning games now because of execution. One thing I feel that is different between Morris and Dan Quinn is the fact that Morris is a little more "put a foot in your butt" as opposed to Quinn being a "pat on your back." An example is Quinn would have never waived Takk McKinley. It was the right decision. You don't want to be here and take shots at the team, hit the road. Good luck on a big contract with the way you acted here. Yeah, Vic Beasley sucked at times, but at least he wasn't a crybaby. Heck, I'm sure we can replace Takk with Vic now. Why not.