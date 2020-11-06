SFTB: Can Falcons still make a playoff run? Drafting a QB, draft order, all-time favorite Falcon

Jake from San Antonio, TX Hey Beek! Love reading your responses and I hope you're doing well. First question I have is about a potential HC hire. How would you think a HC hire such as Eric Bieniemy from KC would work out with the offensive firepower the Falcons have? I understand the Falcons have much greater needs with the first-round draft pick than a QB but say Trey Lance out of NDSU falls to the second round. With that scenario, would you think drafting a QB like Trey Lance would almost mimic the QB style of Mahomes under Bieniemy? Obviously Mahomes is a rare talent, but their play style is very similar. Clearly, he would sit and learn behind Matty Ice the for the first few years of his career, but when it's time to move on, he'll have learned from one of the best to ever play the position.

Matt: Hey, Jake! Thanks for writing in and thanks for this very important question. Why is it so important? Let me explain. First of all, Raheem Morris is the coach of the Atlanta Falcons right now and is doing a really good job of keeping this team dialed in and performing at a high level. They're 2-1 under his guidance and if Morris continues to win, he will most definitely be a strong candidate for this job long term. I know you asked about Eric Bieniemy, who is a really good offensive coordinator and someone the Falcons defense will face later this season. But it is really important to note that Bieniemy is under contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. To comment on Bieniemy as anything more than the Chiefs offensive coordinator at this point would be violating NFL tampering rules. Down the road things could change, but that's the reality. If a credible news outlet reports something different, then we'll cross that bridge. Now, if the Falcons do end up moving in a different direction at the end of the season and bring in an offensive-minded coach who, in the past, has utilized mobile quarterbacks, etc., could the team end up drafting a quarterback that's rated really high on its draft board and develop them? Sure, anything is possible. As you probably know, I like Trey Lance and think he is an intriguing prospect. He's 17-0, but because North Dakota State has only played one game so far this season, Lance has a small sample size. But he is considered among the three best quarterbacks in this class. After Trevor Lawrence, it's Lance and Justin Fields. Or Fields then Lance. It just depends. But let's be clear, too, on Matt Ryan. He's not going anywhere, and the Falcons are committed to him financially. Now, after 2021, could things change with a new regime in place? Maybe. I mean, the 49ers once moved on from Joe Montana and the Jets moved on from Joe Namath, even though both Hall of Famers were the faces of those franchises and will forever be attached to them.