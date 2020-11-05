SFTB: Would Falcons play for draft position? Julio Jones, possible changes coming, Takk McKinley

Jeffery from Decatur, GA If we draft a quarterback, shouldn't we draft Justin Fields (Ohio State)? Raheem is not being supported as a head coach from this organization. We get coaches that we think can come up with a good program but it's not successful. Morris has brought forth a new identity for the Falcons. We should consider him for a head coach position next season. He's turning this team around. We do not trade Matt and Julio – those are franchise players. Lifetime Falcons. McKinley needs to play better if he wants to play. Neal is getting back healthy and will be better later in the season. Gurley is a great running back. Fowler needs time to gel as a player with our defensive line. Rich McKay is a good president, but he needs to look at what's in front of him as head coach.

Matt: You packed a lot in there, Jeffery. Let me start by saying that this organization has a ton of respect for Raheem Morris and is doing everything they can to support him and help this team win. It's never easy taking over in midseason for any coach, and the organization is undergoing some massive changes concurrently. Morris is 2-1 and, whether you knew it or not, will be considered as a candidate for the head coaching position with the Falcons once the season is over, especially if they keep winning. Falcons owner Arthur Blank said as much after the team parted ways with Thomas Dimitroff and Dan Quinn. Morris took over with 11 games to go, so he'll have a pretty good sample size to prove he can get the job done in a less-than-ideal situation. Rich McKay, the team's president, is heading the search for the new general manager and head coach. If a new GM is hired before a coach is hired, he'll obviously have a huge say there. As far as the players go, Jeffery, we're eight games in and have eight more to go. There's a lot of football to be played and the trade deadline has passed. As far as taking Justin Fields goes, look, if the Falcons in position to take any of the top quarterbacks in this draft class, that likely means they're picking in the top five. And if that's the case, you take the best player available – whoever is sitting atop your draft board – regardless of need or position. That's what I would do, anyway.