SFTB: Clearing up trade rumors, Falcons' play under Raheem Morris, Mohamed Sanu, NFL Draft

Devan from Atlanta, GA Hey Beek, so I think a lot of people are missing one important fact since Raheem Morris took over. We have not allowed more than 23 points since he has taken over. However, that is not because Morris is doing something different, that is because Jeff Ulbrich should have been the DC all along. Last season he was the reason for the defensive turnaround at the end of the season and he is doing it again with the same subpar defense! Hate DQ chose the wrong DC at the end of the season last year and it cost him his job, but Ulbrich is making Morris look like a better head coach. What do you think?

Matt: Hey, Devan. Let's clear up some things first. Raheem Morris and Jeff Ulbrich shared play-calling responsibilities during the second half of the season. Morris called third down and two-minutes defense while Ulbrich called first and second down. So, to be clear, that was Dan Quinn's decision – and it was apparently the right one, as the team went 6-2 and beat the Saints, Panthers and 49ers on the road. As far as your point regarding 23 points, Quinn's last game as coach this season was on Oct. 11, a 23-16 loss to the Panthers and the Falcons were without Julio Jones, if you recall, among others. Morris is still involved with the defense now, Devan. As far as what I think, well, I think Raheem Morris made some staff changes when he took over on Oct. 12 and the team is 2-1 since.