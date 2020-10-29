SFTB: Should Falcons hit reset button now? Trade rumors, defensive issues, draft targets ... take a QB?

Larry from Dalton, GA Did anybody notice, as the Falcons were driving near the Detroit goal line with about 90 seconds or so left in the half, that a TIME-OUT was called by ATL with somewhere around a MINUTE and a HALF? I screamed. Too early. Don't do this. But they did. Then Gurley had a second thought to stop short of the line AFTER he couldn't stop his momentum. He scored. Clock stopped again. Falcons went for TWO-point conversion, though I have no idea why, because their lead of 4 points pre-try was already enough to beat a field goal, but the 2-pt try gave them just a SIX-POINT LEAD (no different in effect). Then Lions had 65 seconds and NO TIMEOUT, but they cut through the defense and scored the TD. WHAT were the ATL coaches thinking??

Matt: There has naturally been a lot of second-guessing and plenty of "what if" discussion surrounding this game in the media (nationally and locally) and among fans. Coaches and players have answered questions about it all week and a number of the have taken responsibility for the on-field play and decisions. In case you missed it, I wrote about it after the game (you can read it here). I'm sure you've seen the video clip, but Matt Ryan told Todd Gurley to get down and not score in the huddle in the play. Gurley even addressed it after the game and said he was "mad as hell" about it. So did Raheem Morris. But as far as the clock stopping and going for two points, I'll address that. The game clock stops after a score and the play clock resets and resumes for the point after attempt or two-point conversion. The Falcons did call a timeout before the two-point conversion, but it didn't matter at that point. Scoring the touchdown at that point is what hurt (and, yes, I agree with you – they should have lined up in victory formation, taken a knee, run the clock down and let Younghoe Koo kick a chip shot for the win). I disagree with the two-point conversion. Remember, the Lions won by a point, by kicking an extra point with no time left. If the Falcons had decided to kick the PAT, it would have made it easier for the Lions – all they would have had to do was score to win, and not need to even attempt a PAT because it would have been 22-21 (and as it was, they were penalized 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct and their extra point attempt for the win was hardly a chip shot). But still, all the defense had to do was come up with a stop or force them into a Hail Mary type of play at the end. They couldn't execute in crunch time on either side of the ball.