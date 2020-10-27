Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Unbeaten Steelers remain in top spot, Falcons take a tumble

Week 7 was both predictable and unpredictable, but that's why we love the NFL, right?

Some teams are gaining steam, while others are proving to be pretenders. And there are teams that are neither – and continue to disappoint their fanbases.

The Steelers went out and proved that they're worthy of that top spot, beating the unbeaten Titans in Nashville. Russell Wilson couldn't bail out the Seahawks again, but almost did. And the Bucs continue to look stronger and stronger each week (oh, and they added Antonio Brown, in case you missed it).

As for the Falcons, they lost another very winnable game, and drop this week after surging a week ago. They'll have a chance to lessen the sting sooner than later with a showdown against the Panthers on Thursday night.