Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Unbeaten Steelers remain in top spot, Falcons take a tumble

The Bucs, Saints stay put while the Panthers move up a spot

Oct 27, 2020 at 11:11 AM
matthew-tabeek-headshot
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

1027_PR-wk8

Week 7 was both predictable and unpredictable, but that's why we love the NFL, right?

Some teams are gaining steam, while others are proving to be pretenders. And there are teams that are neither – and continue to disappoint their fanbases.

The Steelers went out and proved that they're worthy of that top spot, beating the unbeaten Titans in Nashville. Russell Wilson couldn't bail out the Seahawks again, but almost did. And the Bucs continue to look stronger and stronger each week (oh, and they added Antonio Brown, in case you missed it).

As for the Falcons, they lost another very winnable game, and drop this week after surging a week ago. They'll have a chance to lessen the sting sooner than later with a showdown against the Panthers on Thursday night.

So, without further ado, it's time for the Week 8 edition of my Wildly Important NFL Power Rankings. These rankings will appear here on AtlantaFalcons.com every Tuesday morning. Enjoy!

(6-0)
1
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
In matchup of unbeatens, the Steelers went on the road (which is never easy) and beat a very good Titans team. There’s a reason why I ranked them No. 1 last week.
(6-1)
2
1
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
They went in snowy Denver and scorched the Broncos.
(5-1)
3
1
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
They played the Steelers tough and nearly pulled out a win. They’re good.
(5-1)
4
2
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
Well, we knew that Russell Wilson couldn’t carry this team for 16 games, although he almost did it again. The Seahawks need a pass rush. Badly.
(5-1)
5
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
They’re coming off a bye week. Let’s hope they’re plenty rested because the Steelers are coming to town. This is going to be fun.
(5-2)
6
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
They’ve gotten better each week and should – should – improve to 6-2 with the Giants up next. This is the NFL, though, and weird things happen. Stop by Atlanta sometime – we have stories (and they’re all true).
(5-1)
7
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
They bounced back and dominated a bad team and now face another bad team that they’ve already demolished earlier this season.
(5-2)
8
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
Well, well, well. The Bills got a fight (and probably a bit of a scare) from the winless Jets. That could be worrisome or a good sign. I’m not sure yet. I still think they’ll win the East.
(5-2)
9
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
Where was this a team a week ago against the Niners? Sheesh. They looked dominant against a decent Bears team.
(5-2)
10
3
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
Man, I keep saying it: This team is fun to watch and is no longer a pushover or an easy win for anyone. They’re going to make some noise in the West before it’s all said and done.
(4-2)
11
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
They’re not the best team in the South (although they did beat the Bucs) and they came through against the Panthers. That says something about them, without Michael Thomas.
(5-2)
12
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
OK, they’re decent but have some issues – like protecting the quarterback. It’ll be interesting to see if they make a move before the trade deadline.
(5-2)
13
2
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
Another barnburner against the Bengals and, once again, they come away victorious. Losing OBJ will hurt though. Will they make a move before the trade deadline?
(4-2)
14
2
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
They’re coming off a bye and head into Detroit. I think the Lions will be a handful for them.
(4-3)
15
2
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
They embarrassed the Patriots in Foxboro and starting to gain steam. They’d better because the NFC West is the best division in football.
(3-3)
16
6
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
So much for the Gruden Bowl. I know the Raiders had some health issues heading into the game, but this game was only close for the first quarter. I still think they’re decent.
(3-4)
17
1
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
They went into New Orleans and … played well enough to win but didn’t. Still have to like what Matt Rhule is doing in Year 1. Falcons are up next.
(3-3)
18
2
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
Not all wins are easy or pretty, but they all feel good. The Lions executed in crunch time, and that was the difference.
(3-3)
19
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
They’re coming off a bye but have a hot Rams team coming into town. Winning this one would be a huge shot in the arm for this young team.
(2-4)
20
6
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
What can you say here? Cam Newton isn’t playing well at all … and now they’re heading into Orchard Park to deal with the Bills, a team that desperately wants to take the division crown back.
(2-4)
21
2
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
They were whipped by the Chiefs but have to forget that and focus on another division rival, the Chargers.
(2-4)
22
2
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
Speaking of … This team is talented and has come close to beating some very good teams. Justin Herbert looks like the real deal and they’re looking for back-to-back wins.
(2-4-1)
23
3
Eagles_table
Philadelphia Eagles
I know, I know. The NFC East is terrible right now and the Eagles squeaked by the Giants last week. But … they’re in first place, so there’s that.
(2-5)
24
7
Washington_table
Washington Football Team
Ugly win over the Cowboys. No, they dominated on the scoreboard but this one will be remembered for the dirty hit on Andy Dalton. Criminal and disgusting.
(2-5)
25
4
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
This team is a mess, gutted by injuries and setting all the wrong kinds of franchise records. Could Mike McCarthy really be one-and-done? Yikes.
(1-6)
26
4
Falcons_Table
Atlanta Falcons
There’s no way to sugarcoat it, the Falcons lost another game they should have won. It’s tough for their fans to watch – as well as everyone else in the organization. Big division game up next vs. the Panthers, and a chance to heal some of those wounds.
(1-5-1)
27
2
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
Tough loss to the Browns, but love that they’re fighting and have a stud in Joe Burrow behind center. Good things are coming if they can keep building around him.
(1-5)
28
1
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
The went into the bye week after an ugly loss to the Falcons and now have to face the Packers. Not great times in Minneapolis.
(1-6)
29
Giants_table
New York Giants
This team reminds me of the Bengals because they also have a young quarterback and are showing plenty of fight.
(1-6)
30
2
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jags always seem like they’re at ground zero or if they have talent, they can’t seem to keep them around (or keep them happy). That’s a problem.
(1-6)
31
1
Texans_table
Houston Texans
Speaking of problems … the next head coach and GM will have a quite a challenge when they take over. At least they’ll have Deshaun Watson.
(0-7)
32
Jets_table
New York Jets
The Jets showed some fight against the rival Bills but are going nowhere fast. It appears they’ll be making plenty of offseason changes and moves, too.
SFTB-head_0319

Do you have a question about the Falcons that you want answered Straight from the 'Beek? Ask a question here and it could be posted on AtlantaFalcons.com.

Ask Beek

Related Content

news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Steelers take over top spot; Bucs and Falcons rise

Brady and the Bucs boot the Pack back to Green Bay; Falcons pick up win No. 1
news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: A new No. 1; Raiders crack top 10 as Chiefs, Falcons drop

The injury-ravaged 49ers take the biggest tumble this week, falling six places down to No. 18
news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Top three spots unchanged as Cowboys, Falcons, Texans tumble

The Falcons drop four spots following loss to Packers on Monday night
news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs take back top spot, Packers rise, Falcons fall

For second week in a row the Saints tumble, while the Buccaneers and Panthers move up
news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Ravens take top spot as Saints, Falcons fall

Bucs stay put at 15 and Panthers remain in cellar heading into Week 3
news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Packers, Patriots surge while Cowboys, Falcons take a tumble

Saints stay put while the other three NFC South teams drop in this week's rankings
news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs hold top spot, Falcons move closer to top 10

Three NFC South teams are in the top 12 spots as Week 1 kicks off
news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Post-draft, free agency shake-up

After bold offseason moves and addressing needs in draft, Falcons on the move
news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Falcons close out season in top 15

Falcons make one last push in the final power rankings of 2019 NFL regular season
news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Falcons continue upward climb

Atlanta is now 5-2 since its bye week and can close out the regular season with a massive turnaround after beginning the year with that dreadful 1-7 start
news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Falcons surge after stunning 49ers

Atlanta damages San Francisco's postseason plans and its position in this week's rankings

Top News

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Unbeaten Steelers remain in top spot, Falcons take a tumble

SFTB: Fans weigh in on Todd Gurley's score, clock management, turnover chains, changing Falcons name, NFL Draft

Ricardo Allen says he's a stronger man after watching Joe Gilliam's battle with cancer

Matt Ryan on turning the page vs. Panthers, getting run game going 

Advertising