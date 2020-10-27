SFTB: Fans weigh in on Todd Gurley's score, clock management, turnover chains, changing Falcons name, NFL Draft

Timothy from Valdosta, GA Hello brother. I just read "Tabeek's Take" on the game against the Lions . Great article. I have a few questions to ask. Do you believe that the coaching staff is committed to running the ball as part of their game plan and offensive identity? I personally don't believe they are. Also, what do you feel about this teams coaching staff's judgment? I think their judgment/decision making is poor or reckless. Like going for it on fourth-and-5 at the Lions 13-yard line instead of kicking the field goal or choosing not to run out the clock to end the game with a field goal. There is a long history of these types of calls by the current coaching staff and it goes back to DQ. Their apparent reluctance to blitz when they need to pressure the QB is mindboggling. What is your take on this Beek?

Matt: Hey there, Timothy. I do think they're committed to getting Todd Gurley involved in the game every week. As of right now, Gurley has the second-most number of attempts in the league (behind only Derrick Henry) and he's sixth in the league in total rushing yards with 485 yards. He's averaging 69.3 yards per game and at that pace he'll finish with 1,108 yards on the season. It's worth noting that Gurley is also tied for the league lead in rushing touchdowns (seven total) with Derrick Henry, Dalvin Cook and Kyler Murray. So, let me ask you this. If I had asked you back in August if you would take a season from Todd Gurley where he rushed for 1,108 yards and scored 16 touchdowns on the ground, would you have taken that? I'd say almost all Falcons would, especially after the struggles this team has had running the ball effectively on a consistent basis over the last two or three seasons. When it comes to the coaching staff, I don't want to pile on anymore, but we all know that the decision to run Gurley on first-and-10 on the 10 with 1:12 to go in the game was not ideal. The Falcons were down 16-14 and the Lions had no more timeouts. All they had to do was line up in victory formation, take a knee and run down the clock to leave just enough time for Younghoe Koo to boot a chip shot to win the game, 17-16, and improve to 2-5. Instead, Gurley ran the ball and didn't stop short enough of the goal line – he crossed it, scored the go-ahead touchdown and, most importantly, the clocked stop with 1:04 remaining after the Falcons converted a two-point conversion. The decision allowed the Lions to drive 75 yards down the field in eight plays and score the winning touchdown in the final seconds. The decision to go for it on fourth-and-5 at the Lions' 13 also backfired. Instead of taking a four-point lead by kicking an easy field goal, the Falcons decided to attempt a pass. Matt Ryan's pass intended for Ito Smith was tipped and nearly picked off. I did like how the Falcons blitzed a couple of times up the middle – sacking Matthew Stafford each time for a 9-yard loss – in the third quarter but would have liked to have seen more of that. That's my take, Timothy, and thanks for the kind words.