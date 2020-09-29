Falcons place Darqueze Dennard on IR

In addition to placing Dennard on IR, the Falcons signed Austin Edwards to the practice squad and released DJ White and Deone Bucannon

Sep 29, 2020 at 02:36 PM
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

Dennard

The Atlanta Falcons announced Tuesday that starting cornerback Darqueze Dennard will be placed on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury.

The veteran corner was a standout in Atlanta's Week 3 loss to Chicago. He recorded six tackles, two pass defenses and one interception, which came on a contested catch against Allen Robinson in the end zone. Dennard was Pro Football Focus's highest-graded Falcons defender against the Bears, earning a near-elite grade of 82.7. He sustained the injury late in the game and was forced to leave the action.

Per NFL rules for the 2020 season, players who go in IR are eligible to be activated after three weeks instead of the typical eight weeks.

In addition to placing Dennard on IR, the Falcons signed defensive end Austin Edwards to the practice squad and released cornerback DJ White and linebacker Deone Bucannon. Edwards, who was released by the Falcons just before the weekend, was an original member of the 16-man practice squad.

