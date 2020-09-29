Falcons place Darqueze Dennard on IR

The Atlanta Falcons announced Tuesday that starting cornerback Darqueze Dennard will be placed on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury.

The veteran corner was a standout in Atlanta's Week 3 loss to Chicago. He recorded six tackles, two pass defenses and one interception, which came on a contested catch against Allen Robinson in the end zone. Dennard was Pro Football Focus's highest-graded Falcons defender against the Bears, earning a near-elite grade of 82.7. He sustained the injury late in the game and was forced to leave the action.

Per NFL rules for the 2020 season, players who go in IR are eligible to be activated after three weeks instead of the typical eight weeks.