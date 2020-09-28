Falcons add Jordan Miller to active roster, send three to practice squad

Cornerback Jordan Miller will join Atlanta's 53-man roster after serving a three-game suspension to start the season

Sep 28, 2020 at 05:12 PM
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday that cornerback Jordan Miller is joining their 53-man roster after serving a three-game suspension to start the season.

Miller, 23, was selected in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He appeared in 10 games as a rookie, recovering one fumble and making four tackles. Atlanta is banged up in the secondary and was without cornerbacks Kendall Sheffield and A.J. Terrell as well as safety Ricardo Allen in Week 3 against Chicago. The Falcons had to call up two undrafted rookie cornerbacks, Tyler Hall and Delrick Abrams, for their game against the Bears, so Miller at least helps fill out the team's depth in the secondary.

In addition to adding Miller to the 53-man roster, the Falcons announced that Hall, Abrams and linebacker Edmond Robinson will revert back to the team's practice squad. The three players were brought up from the practice squad before Sunday's game against the Bears. Robinson played 16 snaps on defense and 10 snaps on special teams against Chicago; Abrams played one defensive snap and 10 on special teams and Hall played 17 special teams snaps.

