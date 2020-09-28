Falcons add Jordan Miller to active roster, send three to practice squad

Miller, 23, was selected in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He appeared in 10 games as a rookie, recovering one fumble and making four tackles. Atlanta is banged up in the secondary and was without cornerbacks Kendall Sheffield and A.J. Terrell as well as safety Ricardo Allen in Week 3 against Chicago. The Falcons had to call up two undrafted rookie cornerbacks, Tyler Hall and Delrick Abrams, for their game against the Bears, so Miller at least helps fill out the team's depth in the secondary.