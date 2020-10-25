Tabeek: Four things I liked and (really) disliked in Falcons last-second loss to Lions

After the Falcons tied the Lions at 7-apiece early in the first quarter, they were pretty much in control of this game on Sunday. In fact, trailing 16-14 with a first-and-10 on the Lions 10-yard line, Atlanta had a chance to simply run the clock down with 1:12 in the fourth quarter – Detroit had no more timeouts – and kick a game-sealing field goal.

Instead, Atlanta lost in the final seconds, 23-22, and fell to 2-5.

The Falcons did a lot of good things, including being in position to beat the Lions, and a lot of not-so-good things. Here are the four I liked and disliked the most.

Four things I liked

1. Stopping the Lions on fourth down. With the game tied at 7-all, it looked like the Lions were about to go up 14-7 with 6:21 to go in the second quarter. Instead, the Falcons made a huge stop on fourth-and-2 on the Falcons 2-yard line.

Dante Fowler flew into the Lions backfield and absolutely stuck Adrian Peterson in his tracks.

It was the second time in as many weeks that Fowler made a critical stop down near the goal line – and watching the Falcons reaction on the field and sideline, it felt like the play gave the team a huge emotional lift, too.

I'll take it a step further. It really felt like the tide turned in the Falcons' favor on that play. And here's why …

2. Long, clock-eating scoring drives. The Falcons had three scoring drives that of 98, 89 and 76 yards. They should have had one more of 81 yards, but I'll get into that with dislikes below.

After denying the Lions on fourth down (above), the Falcons marched virtually the entire length of the field and capped it with a 4-yard Matt Ryan-to-Calvin Ridley touchdown pass to go up 14-7. As demoralizing as it must have felt for the Lions offense to be stopped 2 yards short of the goal line, it had to be as equally crushing for the Lions defense to be pushed down the field like that.

That 14-play drive – which ate 5:48 off the game clock – felt like a huge momentum swing in the game, too.

Before that drive, the Falcons tied the game on a 1-yard run by Gurley that capped a 13-play, 89-yard drive that also consumed 5:48 of game clock.

The Falcons' final scoring drive – which gave them a 22-16 lead thanks to a two-point conversion following Gurley's 10-yard run with 1:12 left – capped a nine-play, 76-yard drive. However, it only took 2:12 off the clock … and should have taken at least another minute (more on that below).

3. Aggressive blitz calls on defense. Matthew Stafford was sacked twice on the same drive and I loved both calls to bring pressure up the middle against the Lions veteran quarterback.

After the Lions Matt Prater booted a 50-yard field goal with three seconds left in the first half to cut into the Falcons' lead and make it 14-10, Detroit opened the third quarter with possession and in position to regain the lead.

On its first two plays, Detroit came out gained 18 yards, including a 16-yard catch by Marvin Jones. On the very next play, a first-and-10 at the Lions 32, the Falcons sent Keanu Neal on a blitz right up the middle. Neal took Stafford down for a 9-yard loss.

Eight plays later on a critical third-and-5 play on the Falcons 24-yard line, the Falcons brought pressure again up the middle, this time disguising a blitz be Deion Jones. Stafford once gain was thrown for a 9-yard loss, almost forcing the Lions out of field goal range.

Prater ended up booting a not-so-easy 51-yard field goal to make it a 14-13 game.

Loved those calls and wish we'd see more of that out of this unit.

4. The play of Hayden Hurst. The more I watch Hayden Hurst go to work, the more I love the offseason move to trade a second-round pick to the Ravens to acquire the former first-round pick.

Hayden was credited with six catches for 68 yards against the Lions. He didn't catch a touchdown pass but was inches close of doing so.

Hurst did, however, make some amazing plays including hurdling a lines defender along the Falcons sideline and also alertly catching a deflected pass intended for Calvin Ridley in the first quarter for 7 yards. The Falcons ended up tying the game on that drive, 7-7.

I'm not sure why, but Hurst only caught two passes in the second half. His speed is something the Falcons should – and hopefully will – take more advantage of in the coming weeks.

Four things I disliked