Tabeek: When the Falcons defense shows up, good things happen

Maybe, like Matt Ryan said after the game, this can be the start of something

Oct 30, 2020 at 01:32 AM
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

Minutes after Atlanta beat rival Carolina 25-17 in Charlotte on "Thursday Night Football," Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was asked about finally winning a close game this season.

"It just felt like it was going to be a different night," Ryan said before adding, "I hope it's the start of something."

It certainly was a different night for these Falcons, who improved to 2-6, and it could very well be the start of something. That will depend on the much-maligned Falcons defense.

The Falcons have won just two games so far this season – a 40-23 romp over the Vikings on Oct. 18 and Thursday night's eight-point victory over the Panthers. Both wins have something in common and have taught me something about this team: When the defense shows up, good things happen.

Good things, as in winning football.

When the Panthers started their final possession of the game – from their own 5-yard line with 2:58 left on the game clock – Falcons fans everywhere watching the game had to be thinking one thing: Here we go again. Actually, those thoughts may have started even sooner when kicker Younghoe Koo missed an extra point attempt that would have made it a two-score game.

Either way, the Panthers had the ball at the end of the game with plenty of time (and three timeouts) to go down the field and force overtime. It was the fourth game this season where the Falcons had a 98 percent win probability in the final minutes. We all know what happened in the previous three. Not great, Bob.

Nine plays into the drive, the Panthers found themselves facing a third-and-6 on the Falcons 30 with 1:04 to go.

Yes, 1:04.

Some Falcons fans probably saw that number and had terrible flashbacks from four days earlier. That's how much time remained in the game when Matthew Stafford and the Lions started their final – and game-winning – drive.

But as Ryan said, things just felt like they were going to be different on this night. And they were.

Enter the Falcons defense.

Instead of wilting under pressure or making a costly mistake with the game on the line, Atlanta's defense played to win rather than playing not to lose. And with 1:04 left to go, Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson picked off Teddy Bridgewater's pass intended for D.J. Moore at the Falcons' 9-yard line and returned it 3 yards.

Ryan and the Falcons offense came out and also did something they probaby wished they had done four days earlier: they took a knee on consecutive plays and ran out the clock.

Game over. Falcons win.

Bridgewater, who passed for 313 yards and two touchdowns in the Panthers win 18 days earlier, completed 15 of 23 passes for only 176 yards. The Falcons defense hit and harassed him all night long. By game's end, they had hit Bridgewater six times and sacked him three times.

Tha Panthers only converted two of 10 third-down attempts and were one of three on fourth down. The Falcons may have only forced the one turnover, but it sealed the win.

As well as the Falcons offense played, the defense came out aggressive and physical – and really set the tone. It wasn't the most dominating performance but they consistently good enough throughout the night.

When was the last time we said anything like that about this unit? Well, I can tell you. It was in Week 6 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The Falcons defense forced three first-half interceptions, allowed Minnesota to convert only three of 10 third-down attempts, sacked Kirk Cousins once and were credited with eight quarterback hits. Like on Thursday, the defense stayed locked in and aggressive – and they were the story of the game.

Again, when the Falcons defense shows up, good things have happened for this team. When they've folded late in very winnable games, the Falcons have lost.

And as much as I hate to pick scabs and rehash things that are painful, the truth is that the Falcons should have beaten the Cowboys, Bears and Lions and be sitting at 5-3 right now, not 2-6.

But here we are with the Broncos up next before the Falcons head into their bye week on Nov. 15. Coming out the bye, Atlanta's schedule is brutal, too, with two games against the Saints, two against the Buccaneers, and matchups against the Raiders, Chargers and Chiefs in between.

As difficult as that slate appears to be right now, we do know this much. The Falcons, with all the weapons and proven commodities they have on offense, will only have a chance at winning more games if the defense shows up.

And finishes.

Maybe, like Ryan said, this can be the start of something.

Game Photos | Falcons at Panthers

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers with top photos from Week 8.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris with cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 after the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
1 / 108

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris with cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 after the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Raheem Morris, Blidi Wreh-Wilson/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris with cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 after the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 108

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris with cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 after the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Raheem Morris, Blidi Wreh-Wilson/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 after the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
3 / 108

Atlanta Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen #37 after the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Ricardo Allen/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 smiles as he walks off the field after the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
4 / 108

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 smiles as he walks off the field after the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Julio Jones/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Qadree Ollison after the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
5 / 108

Qadree Ollison after the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Qadree Ollison/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21, offensive guard James Carpenter #77, and linebacker Mykal Walker #43 after the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
6 / 108

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21, offensive guard James Carpenter #77, and linebacker Mykal Walker #43 after the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Todd Gurley II; James Carpenter; Mykal Walker/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 and offensive guard James Carpenter #77 after the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
7 / 108

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 and offensive guard James Carpenter #77 after the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Todd Gurley II; James Carpenter/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris with cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 after the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
8 / 108

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris with cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 after the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Raheem Morris, Blidi Wreh-Wilson/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 with an interception to end the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
9 / 108

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 with an interception to end the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Blidi Wreh-Wilson/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 intercepts the ball during the fourth quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
10 / 108

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 intercepts the ball during the fourth quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Blidi Wreh-Wilson/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 intercepts the ball during the fourth quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
11 / 108

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 intercepts the ball during the fourth quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Blidi Wreh-Wilson/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 gestures a thumbs up during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
12 / 108

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 gestures a thumbs up during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Julio Jones/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on before the snap to start a play during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
13 / 108

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on before the snap to start a play during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Group; Matt Ryan; Alex Mack; James Carpenter; Jake Matthews/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
14 / 108

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
15 / 108

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Hayden Hurst/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
16 / 108

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 pushes past Carolina Panthers safety Sam Franklin #42 as he runs with ball during the first quarter of the game on October 29, 2020.
17 / 108

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 pushes past Carolina Panthers safety Sam Franklin #42 as he runs with ball during the first quarter of the game on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Todd Gurley II/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
18 / 108

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Todd Gurley II/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 carries the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
19 / 108

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 carries the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Todd Gurley II/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
20 / 108

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 in action during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
21 / 108

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 in action during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Blidi Wreh-Wilson/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris looks on in the rain during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
22 / 108

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris looks on in the rain during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Raheem Morris/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
23 / 108

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Julio Jones/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #56 in action during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
24 / 108

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #56 in action during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Dante Fowler Jr/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
25 / 108

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Hayden Hurst/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
26 / 108

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Hayden Hurst/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
27 / 108

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Todd Gurley II/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
28 / 108

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Julio Jones/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
29 / 108

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 in action during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Julio Jones/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
30 / 108

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
31 / 108

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Todd Gurley II/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 in action during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
32 / 108

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 in action during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Younghoe Koo/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action against Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton #72 during the second half of the game on October 29, 2020.
33 / 108

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action against Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton #72 during the second half of the game on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
34 / 108

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Hayden Hurst/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 in action against Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel #10 during the game on October 29, 2020.
35 / 108

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 in action against Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel #10 during the game on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Blidi Wreh-Wilson/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
36 / 108

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 in action during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
37 / 108

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 in action during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Younghoe Koo/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
38 / 108

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 in action during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Todd Gurley II/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris is shown during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
39 / 108

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris is shown during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Raheem Morris/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris is shown during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
40 / 108

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris is shown during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Raheem Morris/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
41 / 108

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Brian Hill/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons offense huddle on the field before the start of a play during the third quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
42 / 108

The Atlanta Falcons offense huddle on the field before the start of a play during the third quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Group; Chris Lindstrom; James Carpenter; Jake Matthews/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
43 / 108

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Brian Hill/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
44 / 108

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Russell Gage/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates after a play during the third quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
45 / 108

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates after a play during the third quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Foyesade Oluokun; Isaiah Oliver/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
46 / 108

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
47 / 108

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 runs with the ball during the third quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Todd Gurley II/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates after a play during the third quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
48 / 108

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates after a play during the third quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Foyesade Oluokun; Isaiah Oliver/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 in action against Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Shaq Thompson #54 on October 29, 2020.
49 / 108

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 in action against Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Shaq Thompson #54 on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Keith Smith/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands the ball off to running back Todd Gurley #21 during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
50 / 108

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands the ball off to running back Todd Gurley #21 during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan; Todd Gurley II/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates after a play during the third quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
51 / 108

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates after a play during the third quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Foyesade Oluokun; Steven Means/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Charles Harris #92 and defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #56 look on during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
52 / 108

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Charles Harris #92 and defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #56 look on during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Charles Harris; Dante Fowler Jr/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tyler Hall #44 in action against Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Jeremy Chinn #21 on October 29, 2020.
53 / 108

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tyler Hall #44 in action against Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Jeremy Chinn #21 on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Tyler Hall/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
A general view of defensive players on the sideline during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
54 / 108

A general view of defensive players on the sideline during the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 in action against Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel #10 on October 29, 2020.
55 / 108

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 in action against Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel #10 on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Terrell/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 looks on after kicking a field goal during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
56 / 108

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 looks on after kicking a field goal during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Younghoe Koo/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
57 / 108

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Younghoe Koo/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
58 / 108

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Younghoe Koo/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the third quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
59 / 108

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal during the third quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Younghoe Koo; Sterling Hofrichter/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates after making a play during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
60 / 108

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates after making a play during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Foyesade Oluokun/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates after making a play during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
61 / 108

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates after making a play during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Foyesade Oluokun/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 in action against Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater #5 on October 29, 2020.
62 / 108

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 in action against Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater #5 on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Foye Oluokun/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 knocks the ball loose from Carolina Panthers running back Mike Davis #28 during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
63 / 108

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 knocks the ball loose from Carolina Panthers running back Mike Davis #28 during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Keanu Neal/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
AF_20201029_ATLatCAR_KH1_6709_16x9web
64 / 108
Photo: Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 and linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrate after sacking Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater #5 during the first quarter of the game on October 29, 2020.
65 / 108

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 and linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrate after sacking Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater #5 during the first quarter of the game on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Isaiah Oliver; Foyesade Oluokun/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 in action making a catch during the first half of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
66 / 108

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 in action making a catch during the first half of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 tackles Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater #5 during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
67 / 108

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 tackles Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater #5 during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Foyesade Oluokun/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
68 / 108

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Brian Hill/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
69 / 108

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Russell Gage/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrates with wide receiver Julio Jones #11 after Ryan runs the ball in for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
70 / 108

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrates with wide receiver Julio Jones #11 after Ryan runs the ball in for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan; Julio Jones/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrates with wide receiver Julio Jones #11 after Ryan runs the ball in for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
71 / 108

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrates with wide receiver Julio Jones #11 after Ryan runs the ball in for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan; Julio Jones/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrates with offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63 after running the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
72 / 108

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrates with offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63 after running the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan; Chris Lindstrom/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 scores a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
73 / 108

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 scores a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
74 / 108

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
75 / 108

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
76 / 108

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
77 / 108

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan; Alex Mack/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
78 / 108

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Brian Hill/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes a catch during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
79 / 108

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes a catch during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Julio Jones/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
80 / 108

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Todd Gurley II/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
81 / 108

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates after sacking Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater #5 during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020.
82 / 108

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 celebrates after sacking Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater #5 during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Isaiah Oliver/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 and cornerback Isaiah Oliver
83 / 108

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 and cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 sack Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater #5 during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Isaiah Oliver; Foyesade Oluokun/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 gestures during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
84 / 108

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 gestures during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Julio Jones/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 is shown before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
85 / 108

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley #21 is shown before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Todd Gurley II/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7celebrates after making a field goal during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
86 / 108

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7celebrates after making a field goal during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Younghoe Koo/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
87 / 108

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Hayden Hurst/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
88 / 108

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
89 / 108

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Julio Jones/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
A fan waves an American flag before the start of the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
90 / 108

A fan waves an American flag before the start of the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
A fan waves an American flag before the start of the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
91 / 108

A fan waves an American flag before the start of the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 wearing a Rock the Vote shirt before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
92 / 108

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 wearing a Rock the Vote shirt before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Mykal Walker/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
A detailed view of an Atlanta Falcons player wearing a Rock the Vote shirt before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
93 / 108

A detailed view of an Atlanta Falcons player wearing a Rock the Vote shirt before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
A detailed view of an Atlanta Falcons player wearing a Rock the Vote shirt before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
94 / 108

A detailed view of an Atlanta Falcons player wearing a Rock the Vote shirt before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
AF_20201029_ATLatCAR_KH1_5312_16x9web
95 / 108
Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 walks out of the tunnel onto the field wearing a Rock the Vote t-shirt for warm-ups before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
96 / 108

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 walks out of the tunnel onto the field wearing a Rock the Vote t-shirt for warm-ups before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Hennessy/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
97 / 108

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Olamide Zaccheaus/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
98 / 108

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Alex Mack/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in a Rock the Vote shirt before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
99 / 108

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in a Rock the Vote shirt before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Rise Up & Vote cleats are shown during warm ups before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
100 / 108

Rise Up & Vote cleats are shown during warm ups before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a ball during warm-ups before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
101 / 108

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws a ball during warm-ups before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 shakes hand with Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur M Blank before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
102 / 108

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 shakes hand with Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur M Blank before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Arthur Blank; Matt Ryan/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
103 / 108

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Julio Jones/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons huddle on the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
104 / 108

The Atlanta Falcons huddle on the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Group/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players huddle before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
105 / 108

Atlanta Falcons players huddle before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

group/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 looks on before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
106 / 108

Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal #22 looks on before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

Keanu Neal/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 gestures before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
107 / 108

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 gestures before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

Foyesade Oluokun/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)
108 / 108

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 before the game against the Carolina Panthers on October 29, 2020. (Photo by Matt Haley/Atlanta Falcons)

Julio Jones/© 2020 Atlanta Falcons

