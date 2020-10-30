SFTB: Potty mouths, GM search, new slogan for Falcons, dirty hits, Keanu Neal, Ricardo Allen 

Russell from Nottingham, United Kingdom Hello Matt, I hope you are doing OK throughout these trying times, not just persevering through COVID, 2020 and Falcons football, but dealing with the endless barrage Matt Ryan doubters, too. I'm amazed at your ability to stay positive throughout all of it! Whilst a lot of fan talk and questions have been geared towards who the new head coach will be, I feel the cart is getting placed before the horses, so to speak. Has there been any rumblings about who the new GM will be? I see a lot of positive talk around Louis Riddick, any thoughts? Perhaps you have some favoured candidates of your own? Stay safe! Russell

Matt: Thanks, Russell. I grew up a fan and love this game in the same way that many of you do, so I always get the fan's perspective. And that's why this space – Straight from the Beek – exists. It's for you all, the fans. And, yes, 2020 has sucked for all of us and me, personally. OK, there have been no rumblings and no names dropped here in Flowery Branch, but I do know the search is on. The only names I see right now are only ones dropped by fans, like you just did with Louis Riddick, an excellent analyst for ESPN who used to be a scout with the Washington Football Team and, later, was the director of pro personnel for the Eagles. I don't know if many of you remember this, but Riddick (pictured above) also played for the Falcons – twice – in 1992 and again in 1996 during his playing career. I know the qualities and characteristics the Falcons are looking for in the next GM, but I honestly don't have any favored candidates – because I simply don't know of any candidates right now! Haha. Thanks for writing in.