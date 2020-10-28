SFTB: Lamenting loss to Lions, Eli Apple, NFL Draft, Falcons GM search, Raheem Morris on biggest regret

Michael from Münster, Germany Hey Beek, despite the loss, I think our Falcons are trending upwards with the defense playing OK against the Lions. I think a problem remains coverage, especially covering a physical receiver like Kenny Golladay. I really like Kendall Sheffield, but he doesn´t look good against bigger WR. Do you expect Isaiah Oliver to take a step forward and play consistent anytime soon? It´s frustrating to see our defense collapse again in crunch time. What was the last game the defense won with a stop in crunch time (not in garbage games of the season like Deion Jones against the Bucs). Finally, a draft question: With 2 safeties probably leaving the building (you didn´t mention Neal) and Allen could save us salary cap, I think S is a big need along with DE, RB (+iOL, CB). This positions aren´t top-heavy. Are we going best player (even WR/QB)?

Matt: It wasn't crunch time, per say, but the defense set the tone early against the Vikings with three first-half interceptions and a goal-line stand in that game. I thought that unit was the story of the game, despite that awesome play Matt Ryan and Julio Jones on fourth-and-3. As far as free agency goes and who will remain on this roster, don't forget that a new general manager is coming (and likely a new head coach, depending on what Raheem Morris does down the stretch) – they will make those decisions and build this team in with their vision of what it should look like in order to be a perennial winner. As far as the draft goes, if the Falcons are picking in the top five or even top 10, I believe you always go with the best available, Michael. Those are the cream of the crop. Stay true to your draft board and don't pass on the most talented player to fill a position of need. Why would you do that and allow your competitor to take the better player? Doesn't make sense to me.