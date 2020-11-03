SFTB: How many more games will Falcons win? Todd Gurley's future, NFL Draft, GM speculation

Tony from Columbia, SC Hey Beek, so am I crazy to think that with each passing win the Falcons are pushing themselves further and further away from a real difference-maker at the position they settle on with their first pick? I can't help but to think about the win streak they put together to end last season which COST them an early round pick. The Falcons targeted Henderson but had to SETTLE on Terrell. Is this the direction their headed again? Second, assuming ATL doesn't win out and does decide to hire a new head ball coach … with the game of football becoming so offensive-driven nowadays and so many offensive-minded coaches having great success in the NFL, do you foresee the Falcons going down this same path and hiring an offensive mind this time around or does the new GM have some input on who Blank hires as coach?

Matt: As I noted above, the Falcons are 2-1 and very well could be 3-0 under Raheem Morris. But you are what your record says you are. There are eight games to go and this team is not going to tank, quit, give up, play backups or whatever else you want to call it. They are playing for their futures – the coaches and players. Would you hire or sign someone who quit? C'mon. Who knows how they'll fare over the next eight games, but we're about to find out. Settle for A.J. Terrell? Well, have you compared C.J. Henderson to Terrell 's stats at all? Granted, they've played different opponents and the sample size really small, but their stats are very similar. Let's look at this in about two to three seasons; that's when you'll truly know. Finally, I think the new general manager will have a big say in who the next head coach will be and how to build this team so that it's positioned to compete and win for years to come. Who that is, I have no idea yet.