SFTB: Falcons hiring process, drafting quarterbacks, Vic Beasley reports, Takk McKinley

Buc from Morrow, GA Beek ... tha FREAK! Kind Sir, I'm sure you remember me writing in about Takk being "motivated" in the beginning of the season. This guy has 1 sack this season! He's showing his immaturity on social media by posting that the Falcons turned down offers for him. (WHO DOES THAT?!!!) Seemed like he was really looking forward to going somewhere else. So, my question to you is ... now that he's going to stay with the team, what's going to "motivate" him going forward? (What a BUST!) Also ... can you explain how compensatory picks and what rounds teams are awarded chosen?

Matt: If you recall, the writers here at AtlantaFalcons.com put Takk McKinley on our top 10 breakout season list back in July. In fact, I wrote the story on McKinley for that series. McKinley, who was the 26th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, is halfway through his fourth year with the Falcons and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season after Atlanta opted to not pick up his fifth-year option. So far, McKinley has played in just four games this year because of injuries, and he has tallied just eight tackles (combined), seven quarterback hits and one sack, which came in Week 1. Keep in mind, there were only various reports mentioning McKinley, but I never saw, heard or read anything about another team being mentioned. Nor did I see, hear or read anything credible about the Falcons "turning down" any offers. Look, every single team in the NFL is always going to listen to any offer about any player, regardless if they're the backup tight end or the starting quarterback. That does not mean they're even remotely willing to deal that player though. And don't believe every single report out there, Buc. As far as how compensatory picks work and are awarded, I'd give this story a read by Lance Zierlein on NFL.com a read. He outlines it fairly well.