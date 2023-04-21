Running backs the Falcons could target throughout 2023 NFL Draft 

Editor's note: This is the final installment of a five-part series examining NFL Draft options the Falcons could use to address positions of need. We'll go over players the Falcons could take at No. 8 overall, plus considerations on Day 2 and Day 3. Here's where you can find the previous installments: Edge rushers, wide Receivers, cornerbacks, and interior defensive linemen.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons had the third-best rushing attack in the league last season, led by Tyler Allgeier, who eclipsed over 1,000 yards as a rookie. Cordarrelle Patterson and Caleb Huntley also played vital roles in that effort, helping to revitalize Atlanta's run game. There's no denying that. Yet, there's always opportunity for growth.

The running back position was the only area not added to during free agency. Could they be targeting a running back in the first round of the draft? Maybe. Maybe not. But it's an interesting note to keep in mind. Patterson will be on the final year of his contract in 2023 so when thinking long-term, drafting a running back could be a real possibility.

