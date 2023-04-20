Interior defensive linemen the Falcons could target throughout the 2023 NFL Draft

Day 2

Mazi Smith, Michigan

I know what you're thinking: "Wasn't Smith in the above section as another Day 1 options?" The answer is that yes, he was. However, he's here because of how early the Falcons will be picking on Day 2. They have the No. 44 overall pick in the second round. This means that guys who may have been pegged as a first rounder as some point or another may drop into Day 2 for the Falcons to grab early in the evening. Someone like Smith fits this blueprint, and he has something that may intrigue the Falcons: His size.

Though the same height as Carter, Smith has about 10 pounds on him. While some may see that as a knock against him, Smith carries his weight well. Of the top-five interior defensive linemen on draft boards, Smith is the biggest. Bruce Feldman ranked Smith at the top spot in his Freaks List last year. It could be interesting to see someone of his size take up space to free up Jarrett on the Falcons defensive line in 2023.

Gervon Dexter, Sr., Florida

Someone else who could be right around that 40 to 50 overall pick range is Dexter. He's shown flashes of the player he can be at Florida, but with the right tutelage he could develop into someone who's flashes become a consistent level of play. He also has a versatility that is notable. Florida liked to use him up and down the line of scrimmage. So, he is not pigeon-held to an even or odd front.

Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

The Falcons have shown in recent draft cycles that they value versatility and a little freakiness. That's Adebawore. At the combine in February, Adebawore became the only player to weigh more than 280 pounds and run a sub 4.5 time in the 40-yard dash in the combine's history. In part because of his speed, Adebewore was primarily an edge rusher in college. You know what the Falcons could use more of? A big and quick presence coming off the edge. He's someone I could even see the Falcons making a move to land if the opportunity presents itself.