Questions about Julio Jones, 2020 free agents, Kaleb McGary, Alex Mack's future, Danny Etling

William from Appling, GA

Hey Beek! First, I just wanna say that this guy Clint from Evans, which is very close to where I live, does not represent the level of fandom in our area, so please ignore all of his past and present negative comments. I have two questions. First, do you think the Falcons begin to look for an heir apparent to Alex Mack to sit and learn? And who is most likely to get an extension next (after Julio)?

Matt: Hey, William. That all depends on Alex Mack and how long he intends to play, to be honest. Right now, he's arguably one of the very best in the league at his position. And having Mack in the lineup has been huge for this offensive line and for Matt Ryan. I think he's one of the most important players on this team. As for coming free agents, the Falcons' focus contract-wise right now is wrapping up a new deal for receiver Julio Jones. It's been an offseason priority and it will likely be done in the near future. The following key players will be free agents heading into the 2020 season: