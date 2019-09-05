Questions about Dan Quinn, Falcons' defense, weakest position group, Devonta Freeman

Clint from Evans, GA BEEK, I am back from hibernation, it's time to rock and roll! A few observations! 1) I read a lot of AJC sports editorial and they say, that Dan Quinn is a terrible clock manager and has lost games doing so. 2) There are 32 teams in the NFL and only one team has a head coach/defensive coordinator! So how does DQ think he can multi-task and do two jobs when he sucks as a HC?

Matt: I'll answer your question, but I'm just curious about something: Are you really a Falcons fan? I only ask because I get a lot of negative comments and questions from you. If you're a Saints fan or something, that's totally fine, too. Just trying to keep things transparent here. As far as your question goes, Clint, you're wrong. Bill Belichick is going to be calling the defensive plays for the Patriots this season. It'll be the first time in nearly a decade that's he's done it exclusively, but he's doing it. So Dan Quinn isn't the only one. And according to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, Belichick usually coaches the defensive linemen during games and it's "not that much more responsibility for Belichick." If you need another example, Sean McVay handles the Rams offense while Wade Phillips calls the defense for them. It's worked OK for them as well. As far as Quinn doing it, defense is his calling card. You might want to brush up on his Seahawks teams and the Legion of Boom years for a refresher. As far as handling both duties, the Falcons hired Bob Sutton to assist with game management and Dirk Koetter is also the offensive coordinator now. Both Sutton and Koetter are former head coaches, Clint.