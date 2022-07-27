Falcons sign defensive tackle to one-year deal

The Falcons signed defensive tackle Darrion Daniels to their 90-man roster, the team announced on Wednesday. His addition comes after the first training camp practice, adding more depth and competition to a position group with some openings in the rotation.
RELATED CONTENT:
- What you need to know about Falcons 2022 training camp
- Positional breakdowns: Quarterbacks; Running backs; Receivers/Tight ends, O-line; D-line; ILBs, EDGE; Secondary
- Training camp storylines: Line of scrimmage; Edge rush, Quarterbacks
Daniels spent the 2020 season with the San Francisco 49ers. He was a practice-squad elevation three times and made another appearance after being promoted to the active roster late in the year. He had four total tackles in those experiences.
He spent the 2021 season on the 49ers practice squad, before going on practice squad-injured reserve with an apparent lower leg injury.
The Nebraska product stands 6-foot-3 and 311 pounds was signed with San Francisco in 2020 as an undrafted free agent.
He joins a position group featuring Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson, Ta'Quon Graham, Vincent Taylor and Anthony Rush, with a few open spots in the rotation seemingly up for grabs. Daniels will battle with several young players for one of them.
There is no corresponding move with this transaction, and pushes the Falcons to the 90-man roster limit.
Interested in Falcons tickets?
Join us in 2022 for our biggest season yet! Find the best seats to watch the 2022 draft picks and your Dirty Birds in action!