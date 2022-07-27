Presented by

Falcons sign defensive tackle to one-year deal

The Falcons add Darrion Daniels to the mix along the defensive front

Jul 27, 2022 at 02:25 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The Falcons signed defensive tackle Darrion Daniels to their 90-man roster, the team announced on Wednesday. His addition comes after the first training camp practice, adding more depth and competition to a position group with some openings in the rotation.

RELATED CONTENT:

Daniels spent the 2020 season with the San Francisco 49ers. He was a practice-squad elevation three times and made another appearance after being promoted to the active roster late in the year. He had four total tackles in those experiences.

He spent the 2021 season on the 49ers practice squad, before going on practice squad-injured reserve with an apparent lower leg injury.

The Nebraska product stands 6-foot-3 and 311 pounds was signed with San Francisco in 2020 as an undrafted free agent.

He joins a position group featuring Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson, Ta'Quon Graham, Vincent Taylor and Anthony Rush, with a few open spots in the rotation seemingly up for grabs. Daniels will battle with several young players for one of them.

There is no corresponding move with this transaction, and pushes the Falcons to the 90-man roster limit.

AF_2022_DM-1920x1080_web_v2

Interested in Falcons tickets?

Join us in 2022 for our biggest season yet! Find the best seats to watch the 2022 draft picks and your Dirty Birds in action!

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Arnold Ebiketie reflects on first day of training camp, learning from experienced edge rushers

Penn State alum ready to learn, develop, heading into rookie season

news

Camp Report: First day of 2022 training camp commences for Falcons

Tori shares her notes and observations from Day 1. She also catches up with QBs coach Charles London to discuss where Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder are as the preseason gets underway.

news

What you need to know about Falcons 2022 training camp

A full list of open practices, cut-down dates and what to watch for this summer

news

'I have a record to break, man': Why Cordarrelle Patterson wants to keep returning kicks

One more kickoff return TD would give Patterson sole possession of the all-time record

news

Chris Lindstrom on rookies, a new quarterback and prospects of a long-term deal

Falcons exercised Lindstrom's fifth-year option this spring

news

Falcons make personnel staff changes

news

Training camp storylines: Pass rush will be a heavy focus for Dean Pees going into training camp

Arnold Ebiketie, Lorenzo Carter and Ta'Quon Graham must help Grady Jarrett rushing the passer

news

Training camp storylines: Finding right mix vital along both lines

Key position battles will be waged on offensive line, at left guard, center and right tackle; interior defensive must do better with same core group

news

Positional breakdown: Casey Hayward Jr.'s veteran presence will be vital for a young defensive back group

Erik Harris returns, joins safety position battle with Richie Grant, Jaylinn Hawkins

news

Wyche: Competition will be fierce during fascinating Falcons training camp, with 2022 NFL Draft class in the thick of it

Few spots are safe as Falcons enter prove-it year within their own roster

news

Positional breakdown: Arnold Ebiketie headlines edge rusher youth movement Falcons hope will improve pass rush

DeAngelo Malone, Lorenzo Carter also join Ade Ogundeji in overhauled OLB group

Top News

Camp Report: First day of 2022 training camp commences for Falcons

Atlanta Falcons are ready for work | AT&T Training Camp Highlights

Dan Reeves, Tommy Nobis named finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Falcons sign defensive tackle to one-year deal

Advertising