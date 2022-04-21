Presented by

Falcons get a steal in first round in latest mock draft roundup

Evan Neal, Malik Willis, Kyle Hamilton, and Jameson Williams are latest players linked to the Falcons for the 2022 NFL Draft. 

Apr 21, 2022 at 03:51 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Kris Rhim

Falcons Multimedia Features Reporter

Editor's Note: We'll track prospects the Falcons are projected to take during the 2022 NFL Draft, especially the No. 8 overall selection. You can see predicted picks from respected sources all in one spot, on this Falcons Mock Draft roundup, which will be published every Wednesday through the NFL Draft.

The lengthy draft process is heading down the final stretch. Mock drafts and projections on players have shifted; some players' stock has fallen because of pro days, injuries, and character concerns, among many others. Teams around the league are finalizing their draft boards for a class loaded with talent in the trenches.

RELATED CONTENT:

For the first time in weeks, Ohio State's Garrett Wilson was not linked to the Falcons in the mock drafts represented. Here's who analysts see the Falcons taking at No. 8.

Peter Schrager NFL.com

  • Date: Apr. 19
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: OT Evan Neal, Alabama

Analysis: "The Falcons sit pretty at No. 8 and take the best player available in Neal. This situation would be a lot like what happened to the Chargers last year when Pro Bowler Rashawn Slater unexpectedly fell out of the top 12."

Jonathan Jones, CBSsports

  • Date: Apr. 21
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Analysis: "The Falcons have so many needs in what is sure to be a rebuild. Nabbing a versatile player who can cover up some of those needs isn't dissimilar to what they did last year with Kyle Pitts."

Conor McQuiston, Pro Football Focus

  • Date: Apr. 21
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

Analysis: "With all three of the top OTs and both top CBs off the board, this functionally boils down to the Falcons choosing between an EDGE and a wide receiver. Atlanta currently has two players who have had at least 50 receptions in a single season: hybrid player Cordarelle Patterson and phenom TE Kyle Pitts. Their top pass catcher projects to be Damiere Byrd, who has only graded above a 60.0 with multiple targets twice in his career. Since the Falcons can reasonably expect one of Arnold Ebiketie, Boye Mafe, David Ojabo and Drake Jackson to be available in the second round, Williams' game-breaking speed is the pick."

Conor Orr, Sports Illustrated

  • Date: Apr. 19
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: QB Malik Willis, Liberty

Analysis: "the Falcons must save face and come out of this draft with a better long-term quarterback option than Marcus Mariota. That signing, after the Matt Ryan trade, always had the feel of a bridge maneuver. Willis could be a year away from seeing the field anyway, but possesses high-end potential in the right offense. Remove him from the offensive situation at Liberty, and we could see him grow quickly."

Danny Kelly,*The Ringer*

  • Date: Apr. 11
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: Wr Jameson Williams, Alabama

Analysis: "The Falcons have little hope of contending in 2022, so they won't need to rush Williams back too quickly from a torn ACL, which he suffered in the national championship game. The speedy former Crimson Tide star brings the field-tilting impact this offense desperately needs."

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

  • Date: Apr. 13
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Analysis: "I'm going to stick with this prediction because ... who is Marcus Mariota going to throw to next season? The Falcons just don't have any starting-caliber receivers. Wilson can run every route and beat defenders after the catch. He could be the early favorite for Rookie of the Year if he lands here -- he'd get a bunch of targets. Atlanta will likely be tracking the edge rushers closely, but there isn't value at this point on my board."

Jason McIntyre, Fox Sports

  • Date: Apr. 13
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: QB Malik Willis, Liberty

Analysis: "Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot surprise everyone by going with a QB. Willis is a year away from being close to ready, but Marcus Mariota isn't Atlanta's long-term option. The division is rebooting, with two head coaches moving on and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers doing a lot of work on both lines. The Falcons can bolster the weakest wide receiver group in the NFC — maybe the NFL — at No. 43 or No. 58. Willis sits for a year, then maybe the Falcons make a splashy trade for D.K. Metcalf and make the jump to light speed in 2023."

Jordan Reid, Espn

  • Date: Apr. 11
  • Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
  • Selection: S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Analysis: "The Falcons need talent at nearly every position across the board. General manager Terry Fontenot could focus instead on taking the best prospect available. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Hamilton brings a tremendous skill set to the defensive backfield. He can be a playmaker and tone-setter for Atlanta."

