Falcons get a steal in first round in latest mock draft roundup

Peter Schrager NFL.com

Date: Apr. 19

Apr. 19 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: OT Evan Neal, Alabama

Analysis: "The Falcons sit pretty at No. 8 and take the best player available in Neal. This situation would be a lot like what happened to the Chargers last year when Pro Bowler Rashawn Slater unexpectedly fell out of the top 12."

Jonathan Jones, CBSsports

Date: Apr. 21

Apr. 21 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Analysis: "The Falcons have so many needs in what is sure to be a rebuild. Nabbing a versatile player who can cover up some of those needs isn't dissimilar to what they did last year with Kyle Pitts."

Conor McQuiston, Pro Football Focus

Date: Apr. 21

Apr. 21 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

Analysis: "With all three of the top OTs and both top CBs off the board, this functionally boils down to the Falcons choosing between an EDGE and a wide receiver. Atlanta currently has two players who have had at least 50 receptions in a single season: hybrid player Cordarelle Patterson and phenom TE Kyle Pitts. Their top pass catcher projects to be Damiere Byrd, who has only graded above a 60.0 with multiple targets twice in his career. Since the Falcons can reasonably expect one of Arnold Ebiketie, Boye Mafe, David Ojabo and Drake Jackson to be available in the second round, Williams' game-breaking speed is the pick."

Conor Orr, Sports Illustrated

Date: Apr. 19

Apr. 19 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: QB Malik Willis, Liberty