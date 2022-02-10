Falcons 2022 NFL mock draft roundup: David Ojabo, Derek Stingley, Kavon Thibodeaux linked to No. 8 overall pick

Editor's Note: We'll track prospects the Falcons are projected to take during the 2022 NFL Draft, especially the No. 8 overall selection. You can see predicted picks from respected sources all in one spot, on this Falcons Mock Draft roundup, which will be published every Wednesday through the NFL Draft.
NFL mock drafts are dropping at a steady pace this offseason. The overall consensus has the Falcons looking at receivers, cornerbacks and edge rushers in the first round, and filling similar needs in the few mocks that go deeper into the 2022 NFL Draft.
Let's take a look at players some new mocks have the Falcons taking at No. 8, with some of the top draft experts who haven't updated picks in the last week remaining at the bottom of the page.
Jordan Reid, ESPN (Two-round mock)
- Date: Feb. 7
- Falcons pick: No. 8
- Selection: CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
Analysis: "Following the selection of Kyle Pitts last year, general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith have already shown that they aren't shy about sticking to their board and taking the best prospect. That could happen here, too, as they already have 2020 first-rounder A.J. Terrell, a second-team All-Pro selection this season, locking down one side of the field. Taking the super-talented Stingley is a bet on the traits and high-level play we saw from him as a freshman in 2019, when he had six interceptions for the national champs."
- Falcons pick: No. 43
- Selection: IDL DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
Analysis: "The Falcons had a league-worst 18 sacks last season, and their emphasis must be on retooling the trenches and figuring out a way to generate pressure. The team wants to get back to having dense and lengthy body types for defensive coordinator Dean Pees' 3-4 scheme. At 6-foot-4, 290 pounds, Leal's traits fit the bill. He had 8.5 sacks last season."
- Falcons pick: No. 58 (via TEN)
- Selection: WR John Metchie III, Alabama
Analysis: Metchie tore his ACL in the SEC title game in December, but he made 96 catches for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns before the injury. The injury is a big question mark, but when healthy, he is a quick and detailed route runner with strong hands at the catch point. The Falcons could have questions at receiver with Calvin Ridley' status unknown.
Luke Easterling, Yahoo! Sports (Three-round mock)
- Date: Feb. 9
- Falcons pick: No. 8
- Selection: EDGE David Ojabo, Michigan
Analysis: "This defensive front needs a difference-maker in the worst way, especially on the edges. While Hutchinson made a meteoric rise throughout the 2021 college football season, Ojabo was doing the same. His explosiveness and knack for getting after opposing quarterbacks should make him a top-10 pick."
Falcons pick: No. 43
- Selection: WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State
- Falcons pick: No. 58 (via TEN)
- Selection: S Lewis Cine, Georgia
- Falcons pick: No. 74
- Selection: OL Jamaree Salyer
Lance Zierlein, NFL Network
- Date: Feb. 8
- Falcons pick: No. 8
- Selection: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas
Analysis: "The Falcons could go with Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo here, but Burks gives them a dynamic athlete who, along with Kyle Pitts, can create mismatches galore from a variety of alignments."
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports
- Date: Feb. 9
- Falcons pick: No. 8
- Selection: EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
Analysis: The Falcons are happy to end Thibodeaux's fall. He has all the talent to eventually be a top 5 edge rusher in the NFL. There's just some rawness to his game.
Seth Galina, Pro Football Focus
- Date: Feb. 7
- Falcons pick: No. 8
- Selection: EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
Analysis: "The Falcons can't pass on Thibodeaux, who plays a position that's been a weak spot for years in Atlanta. The last time the Falcons had any sort of edge presence was in 2017. In fact, since then, they have not had an edge defender grade higher than 75.0 while playing more than 200 snaps in a season — four straight bad edge pass rush seasons. "Thibs" has the bend that NFL teams covet, but he needs to learn some more pass-rush moves as he gets acquainted with NFL tackles."
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com
- Date: Jan. 21
- Falcons pick: No. 8 overall
- Selection: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas
Analysis: "The Falcons have some uncertainty at the wide receiver position, and they need to add more firepower to their offense. Head coach Arthur Smith had tremendous success with A.J. Brown in Tennessee, and Burks is a taller version (6-foot-3, 225) of the third-year Titan. He is incredibly strong at the catch point and his blend of speed and strength creates huge plays after the catch."
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com
- Date: Jan. 25
- Falcons pick: No. 8
- Selection: CB Derek Stingley, LSU
Analysis: "Despite a pair of subpar seasons to finish his career at LSU, Stingley is a bona fide five-star talent with outstanding tools and playmaking ability."
Mel Kiper, ESPN
- Date: Jan. 19
- Falcons pick: No. 8
- Selection: Derek Stingley, LSU
Analysis: "This was one of the toughest calls of the entire mock. I thought hard about a quarterback. My buddy Chris Mortensen, though, says the Falcons are committed to Matt Ryan for 2022, which means this might be too high to take a QB who's not going to play right away. This is not a class full of surefire starting QBs. If David Ojabo was still on the board, I probably would have gone with him because the Falcons finished last in the league in sacks (18) this season. But there's a little bit of a drop-off in the edge-rush tiers, and my next guy doesn't have a top-10 grade.
"So how about a cornerback to play on the other side of rising star A.J. Terrell? Stingley looked like a potential No. 1 pick when he was dominating as a true freshman on LSU's national title team in 2019, but he was inconsistent in 2020 and then played just three games this season because of a foot injury. A team is going to have to take a little bit of a leap of faith with Stingley because he hasn't played great for two seasons. The draft is all about upside, though, and he has the potential to be a superstar. I'm hoping he can work out at the combine to ease some concerns.
Dane Brugler, The Athletic
- Date: Jan. 19
- Falcons pick: No.8
- Selection: EDGE David Ojabo, Michigan
Analysis: "Predictably, the Falcons finished dead-last in the NFL in sacks this season as they sorely lack the edge rush talent to keep offenses off-balance. Still young in football years, Ojabo is still a work in progress, but he has the talent level right now to stress blockers.
Polling several NFL personnel people for this mock, the feedback on Ojabo was he won't be a top-10 pick because of his struggles vs. the run and his relative inexperience. But I'm betting on his ceiling at a premium position to bump him up in this draft class."
Falcons pick: No. 43
Selection: QB Malik Willis, Liberty
