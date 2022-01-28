Bair Mail: A receiver at No. 8 overall, impact of Sean Payton leaving Saints, adding an RB even with Cordarrelle Patterson return

Feleipe Franks, edge rushers in NFL Draft also addressed in Friday's mailbag

Jan 28, 2022 at 12:05 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The conference games are upon us, with two quality matchups on Sunday. The NFC title won't be contested by an NFC South team, as it has in three of the past five times.

Buccaneers were in it last year and went on to win the Super Bowl. The Saints lost out on the conference title in 2018 and the Falcons earned it in 2016.

The Dirty Birds must work to get back in serious contention. The Saints must adapt after losing head coach Sean Payton. The Bucs must take advantage of the Tom Brady championship window, as long as it continues. The Panthers are, well, they seem like they're a million miles away.

The focus of these mailbags, as you know, is taking a close look at how the Falcons can become consistent contenders. You all set the agenda in this discussion, and this Bair Mail is therefore focused on the NFL Draft, where to get good value and which positions must be addressed.

We'll talk more about that in our Question of the Week, which arrives every Tuesday as a story and an episode of the Falcons Final Whistle podcast. Check out the latest topic, which is focused on Matt Ryan’s future.

Before you do that, dive into this Friday Bair Mail.

Emery Langston from Loganville, Ga.

Is there any possibility that the falcons take a WR with the no.8 pick or will they go with an edge rusher?

Bair: They absolutely could. If they're going with the best player on their draft board with, in my opinion, weighted toward premium positions. That includes edge rusher, offensive tackle, cornerback and, as you point out, Emery, receiver.

There are a few mock drafts out there suggesting they take Treylon Burks from Arkansas. We'll know more about receiver as a standard need or something more pressing before we get to the NFL Draft. Calvin Ridley’s status would have to be secured by then, either with him remaining on the team or being moved via trade. We'll also know if Russell Gage has been re-signed. If both of those guys come back, then receiver at No. 8 seems like overkill. A pick in rounds after that, however, is a good idea either way.

Will Smith from Summerville, Ga.

Hey, Scott, just read that Sean Payton is stepping down as HC of the Saints. With all that's going with the Panthers, and Brady rumors, suddenly it seems like the Falcons are the most stable team in the division. Does this make Terry and Arthur look at the draft and free agency any differently? To put it another way, would they "go for it" a year or two sooner if things were more stable? Thanks.

Bair: Going for it typically involves taking risks to possibly push a team into serious title contention. The Falcons are more disciplined than that. They have a process and a plan to get right with the cap, to stack quality draft classes while trying to win as much as possible. That'll be easier with more talent.

My point: Sean Payton leaving won't alter that plan. Neither will a Tom Brady retirement. Stay the course. Get right, and then stay there. That's how you usher in a period of sustained success.

Ken Gurta from Hoschton, Ga.

I have heard that it might be hard to keep Patterson due to cap restraints. And we all Know that Mike Davis is not the answer as a lead back. A good RB would also improve our passing game as other teams would have to respect the run. An elite RB is usually drafted at the end of the 1st round or the beginning of the 2nd. Could you see the Falcons trading both 2nd round picks to move up and draft an elite back or would you wait and gamble that one falls their way later?

Bair: I agree, Ken, that the Falcons will need to add a young running back this offseason. I think that'll be the case whether they re-sign Cordarrelle Patterson or not. A young, drafted runner seems like the way to go here, especially over the veteran route for a second straight season. The second-round seems a bit high, considering other premium needs, and there are lots of good runners to be found later in the NFL Draft. Go find a talent that specifically fits the scheme, like the 49ers often do, and implement him well.

Cordarrelle Patterson's breakout season in photos

Take a look at our favorite images of Cordarrelle Patterson's breakout season in 2021-22.

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, January 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, January 2, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs during a play during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs during a play during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 takes the field against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 takes the field against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Jeremy Reper/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs across the field against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs across the field against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 12, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs after catching a pass against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs after catching a pass against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Gabriella Ricciardi/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and Matt Ryan quarterback #2 celebrate a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and Matt Ryan quarterback #2 celebrate a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeremy Reper/Atlanta Falcons)

Jeremy Reper/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and quarterback Matt Ryan #2 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 scores a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 scores a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for a touchdown after catching a pass during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for a touchdown after catching a pass during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, September 19, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi/Atlanta Falcons)

Gabriella Ricciardi/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday September 29, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday September 29, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 plays catch with fans before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Karl L. Moore/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 plays catch with fans before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Karl L. Moore/Atlanta Falcons)

Karl L. Moore/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs the ball against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs the ball against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 makes a catch for a touchdown against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 makes a catch for a touchdown against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 scores a touchdown against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 scores a touchdown against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs the ball against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs the ball against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 reacts with running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 69

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 reacts with running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 scores a touchdown against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 scores a touchdown against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 catches a pass for a touchdown against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 catches a pass for a touchdown against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates after a big play against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 celebrates after a big play against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 scores a touchdown against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 scores a touchdown against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 catches the ball against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 catches the ball against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 10, 2021. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Trotman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 and running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrive to travel to the Miami Dolphins game at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 69

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 and running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrive to travel to the Miami Dolphins game at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday October 23, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, October 24, 2021. (Photo by Mark Brown/Atlanta Falcons)

Mark Brown/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs after catching a pass during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs after catching a pass during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 shows off his cleats during warm ups before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 shows off his cleats during warm ups before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31st, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 31st, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 7, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 7, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on November 7, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Gallego/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on November 7, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Gallego/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Gallego/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives to travel to New Orleans at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday November 6, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives to travel to New Orleans at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday November 6, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 takes the field prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 7, 2021. (Photo by Dan Anderson/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 takes the field prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 7, 2021. (Photo by Dan Anderson/Atlanta Falcons)

Dan Anderson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 signs an autograph for a fan before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday, November 28th, 2021. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 signs an autograph for a fan before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday, November 28th, 2021. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitch Martin/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 returns a kick during the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 7, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 returns a kick during the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, November 7, 2021. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday November 13, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday November 13, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A view of Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 cleats prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, November 14, 2021. (Photo by Ben Ludeman/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 69

A view of Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 cleats prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, November 14, 2021. (Photo by Ben Ludeman/Atlanta Falcons)

Ben Ludeman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A detail view of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday, November 28, 2021. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 69

A detail view of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday, November 28, 2021. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Atlanta Falcons)

Courtney Culbreath/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 signs an autograph for a fan prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 signs an autograph for a fan prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, November 18, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 dives for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday, November 28, 2021. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 dives for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday, November 28, 2021. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Atlanta Falcons)

Courtney Culbreath/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for yards during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for yards during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 greets fans after warmups prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 greets fans after warmups prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A general view of Cordarrelle Patterson's cleats during warm ups before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 69

A general view of Cordarrelle Patterson's cleats during warm ups before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5, 2021. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)

Michael Urakami/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
View of the socks worn by Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 69

View of the socks worn by Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A view of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 69

A view of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 tosses the ball to fans before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5th, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 tosses the ball to fans before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 5th, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A view of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during warmups prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 69

A view of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during warmups prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Atlanta Falcons)

Michael Urakami/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 is seen prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 is seen prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, December 19, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 scores a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 scores a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 12, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 hugs owner Arthur Blank before facing the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 hugs owner Arthur Blank before facing the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8, and running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday December 18, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 69

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8, and running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives to travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday December 18, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A detail view of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, January 2, 2022. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 69

A detail view of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, January 2, 2022. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Atlanta Falcons)

Bryan Bennett/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A view of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 69

A view of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 26, 2021. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Adam Hagy/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prays before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prays before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
A detail view of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 69

A detail view of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Dakota Williams/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 huddles together with other players before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 huddles together with other players before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, January 2, 2022. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, January 2, 2022. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Atlanta Falcons)

Bryan Bennett/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 takes photos during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 takes photos during team practice at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 tosses the ball to fans before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9th, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 tosses the ball to fans before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9th, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 holds up a sign after the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 holds up a sign after the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Matthew Grimes/Matthew Grimes 2022
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for yards against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for yards against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for yards against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 69

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for yards against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
James Epps from Gainesville, Ga.

Please help me understand the acquisition of Feleipe Franks as a backup QB.

Bair: He isn't a pure backup quarterback. He's a jack-of-all-trades type player, someone who helped on special teams and played tight end and did some things as a mobile quarterback. He isn't, nor should you expect him to be Matt Ryan's primary No. 2 next season. The Falcons will add a veteran quarterback, I'd expect, or a younger passer to the mix.

Tori McElhaney wrote an excellent review of Franks, so check that out for a detailed look at what he has done and how his role might evolve right here.

Jerry B from Hinesville, Ga.

Hey Scott. I see you respond pass rusher every time someone asks what position you think we should pick at 8. Why? Because that's our biggest need? My next question is Who? Thibodeaux? Hutchinson? Give me a break. One played in the PAC-10(Red flag) and the other was dominated on a national stage by a probable 3rd round pick. Give me a break! I'm no NFL GM but even I can see that would be a bad pick. Let move down and get an OT, WR, or DB while picking up more picks. Atlanta has never drafted a successful edge rusher in the 1st round within the last 30 years and it won't start this year. But hey, what do I know. I'm just a fan writing in to a column. P.S. Please make me feel better in the future columns by responding with a different position 😂.

Bair: I can't do it, Jerry. Sorry about that, though I always enjoy the correspondence, even when you disagree with me, which is often. Ha.

The Falcons had 18 sacks last year. 18(!!) That's not enough. Dean Pees needs athletes at the position, and the team's history taking them has no relevance considering there's a new man making draft choices. That said, if there's an early run on edge rushers, the best player on the board might not be the Nos. 3 or 4 edge rusher in the class. The pair you mention will be gone before No. 8 anyway. Again, offensive tackle, cornerback, edge rusher, maybe receiver, are, in my opinion the biggest premium positions of need for these Falcons.

Call for questions

Another Bair Mail down, another one coming up on Monday. Submit your questions right for inclusion in that mailbag.

Falcons Final Whistle | A Postgame Podcast

Break down the hottest topics surrounding the Atlanta Falcons and how they can impact the team's success with Atlanta Falcons Insiders Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Kris Rhim. Like and subscribe to join us for the lively debate on Falcons Final Whistle.

Welcome to Falcons Final Whistle – an Atlanta Falcons football postgame podcast during the season that shifts gears in the offseason to answer a pressing question about the team's future each week through free agency, the NFL Draft and the offseason program.

Falcons released offensive lineman who missed entire 2021 season

Matt Gono spent last year on physically unable to perform list
news

Cordarrelle Patterson named PFWA's co-most improved player

Falcons do-it-all offensive weapon shared the honor with Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs
news

The evolution of Feleipe Franks as an UDFA with the Falcons: Rookie Review

Franks went from backup quarterback to tight end to special teams contributor all in the span of six months in Atlanta. 
news

'It's time for me to step up': Frank Darby looking to bring more than just energy in year two — Rookie Review

news

Ta'Quon Graham thankful to have had Grady Jarrett help guide him through first NFL season -- Rookie Review

Rookie defensive lineman followed Jarrett's career closely in college, thrilled to work with him in the pros
news

What do the Falcons do with Matt Ryan? -- Question of the Week

Tori, Kris and Scott discuss veteran QB's 2021 season, future with the franchise and possible succession plans
news

Bair Mail: On Richie Grant's trajectory, Calvin Ridley, Grady Jarrett and Derek Stingley at No. 8 overall

We also discuss Josh Rosen and Feleipe Franks, edge rusher vs. offensive line in first round and more in Wednesday's mailbag
news

Avery Williams emerges as reliable returner in year 1 — Rookie Review

Williams finished in the top 25 in kick return and punt return yards in 2021. 
news

Conquering the Cycle: Lee Smith retiring on his own terms

The veteran tight end is calling it a career after playing 11 NFL seasons with the Falcons, Bills and Raiders, ready to provide young people guidance he desperately needed and rarely got.
news

Report: Sean Payton stepping down as Saints head coach

news

Kyle Pitts named to PFWA all-rookie team

Pitts is the first Falcon to make the team since Calvin Ridley in 2018.

Cordarrelle Patterson named PFWA's co-most improved player

Bair Mail: A receiver at No. 8 overall, impact of Sean Payton leaving Saints, adding an RB even with Cordarrelle Patterson return

Falcons released offensive lineman who missed entire 2021 season

What do the Falcons do with Matt Ryan? -- Question of the Week

