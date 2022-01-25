Report: Sean Payton stepping down as Saints head coach

He led New Orleans to unprecedented heights, with a 152-89 record during the regular season. Payton helped New Orleans reach the playoffs nine times and led the Saints to a victory in Super Bowl XLIV.

Payton always enjoyed the playing the Falcons and often played up the rivalry. Overall, he had a 21-9 record against Atlanta, with his last victory as Saints head coach coming against the Falcons in the regular-season finale.

The NFC South will look a lot different without him. There's uncertainty around the Saints, with a new head coach coming and an unstable quarterback situation. The Panthers struggled at the end of last season. There's at least a bit uncertain at this stage whether Tom Brady will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, though he could well end up back in the division for a third straight season.