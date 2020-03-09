SFTB: Why K'Lavon Chaisson, help for Grady Jarrett, Falcons draft history, Rich McKay, Chase Young

Matt: Ah, you're referring to my most recent mock draft (or maybe it was my first one on Feb. 5). Here is why, Dan. The first thing you need to do is keep in mind that K'Lavon Chaisson is only 20 years old and he basically missed the entire 2018 season. My point is, don't get caught up on the career numbers because the sample size is a small(er) one. Chaisson a budding star and I think his best football is in front of him. He's 6-foot-3 and 254 pounds, which is on the lighter side but, he gets up the in a blink of an eye and also plays the run well because he understands leverage and how to use his body. Speaking of which, if you watch Chaisson play or any of his tape, he's all over the place. Why is that good? Take a look at some of these offenses and the quarterbacks behind center and tell me why you wouldn't want an edge rusher who can also chase down quarterbacks when they get into open space. Another reason why you should be ecstatic if the Falcons picked him is because Chaisson is a natural leader who isn't afraid to tell his teammates what time it is, even at his young age. Think of some of the great defenses in NFL history and what comes to mind? The Steel Curtain had Jack Lambert. Doomsday had Randy White and Harvey Martin. Those scary Giants teams in the 1980s had Lawrence Taylor. The Bears had Mike Singletary. The Ravens had Ray Lewis. And I could go on. My point is, you need leaders. The Falcons could use a guy like that, in my opinion. Now, as a bonus, watch Chaisson rally his teammates during the CFB playoffs below: