SFTB: What is success for Falcons in 2020? WRs ranked ... only 17th?

Matt: I'm not sure where you're reading this (send me links or at least reference the media outlets), but I don't know how the Falcons receivers could be ranked in the bottom half of any list right now, Aaron. If you're talking about grouping receivers and tight ends together, something you don't see a whole lot of when it comes to lists and rankings, even that is a bit of a surprise to me. While there are not a whole lot of lists out there right now heading into the 2020 season, I did find this list ranking NFL receivers from John Owning of the Dallas Morning News. Not surprisingly, Owning lists Julio Jones at No. 1. I found a list "Ranking all 32 NFL receiving corps from worst to best" on the TheScore.com and, yes, they ranked the Falcons at No. 17 and commented: "The Falcons saw Austin Hooper walk in free agency and downgraded when they acquired Hurst to replace him. Atlanta has also lost depth at wide receiver over the last couple of years, leaving Jones and Ridley to shoulder most of the load." For what it's worth, I did find a list ranking the best receiving groups in the NFL prior to the 2019 season and, not surprisingly, the Falcons were listed No. 1. Yes, it's SB Nation, which isn't as highly regarded as some other media outlets, and it's pre-2019 season (with Mohamed Sanu), but the fact that Atlanta was No. 1 is still somewhat notable. Why? You're never as good or as bad as they say you are, folks. The Falcons may not have the No. 1 group in the NFL, but they still have two of the best receivers in the league and a pretty good tight with a high ceiling. We all know that the Falcons MUST be more balanced on offense. They must run the ball better. And they must protect Matt Ryan better – and not surrender 50 sacks again like last year. So if it means giving up some talent in one area to add more in another, I'm fine with that. The Falcons acquired Hayden Hurst with the No. 2 pick they traded Sanu for and that was smart. The drafted Matt Hennessy, and that was smart. They signed Todd Gurley to a one-year prove-it deal. And that was smart, too, I think. I like what they're doing and I hope it pays off in the long run now. Stay tuned.