SFTB: Thoughts on how Falcons can beat Saints, salary cap, 2020, more

Kevin from Smyrna, GA Hey Beek, what do you think it will take for us to become a consistently strong team? I thought going into this year that we were a "win now" roster construction, but we are under-performing and over-paying at the same time. How are we supposed to break out of that? It seems to me that we need a significant leadership change that will kickstart the restructuring process.

Matt: There is a price to pay when you take an all-in approach. You shoot your shot because you believe in your team, your guys. All-in could also be code for "Super Bowl or bust," right? And I think, generally speaking, fans love it when their teams go for it. And if you say no, you're probably being a tad dishonest. No one likes to think or talk about the "bust" part though … you know, if it doesn't work out. If you shoot your shot and miss. The Falcons made it a point to keep their core players secured for the long-term future. These are players – Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Deion Jones, Grady Jarrett – who have proven to be among the best at their positions. If the Falcons let them walk, fans aren't happy. Now that they re-signed them and the team has underperformed, fans aren't happy. Now they're saying, "Why did they spend all this money?" The bottom line is, no one is happy unless the team wins – and wins big. There's only one winner at the end of the NFL season. One. And, generally speaking, unless teams are showing progress toward winning that last game, there are always changes. The Falcons will have their work cut for them in the offseason and they will likely have to make some very tough decisions personnel-wise, too. Until then, there are eight games to go and, for a lot of players, lots to prove.