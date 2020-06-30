SFTB: Real key to Falcons' success in 2020, run game, Julio, Keanu

Keaton from Salt Lake City, UT I have been reading your stuff for a while and love your insight! So, I have been hearing all this buzz about how the Bucs are Super Bowl contenders, because of the moves they made but no is talking about the Falcons. I understand they got Brady and Gronk and two great WRs, but you can't just blame Winston for their record, and I know they had a great finish but so did the Falcons!! And we upgraded at tons of positions, even if Gurley is just as good as he was last year, that adds a solid running game to our offense. I personally think he is gonna rebound this year to his elite potential. So, I guess my question is, why is there so much hype around the Bucs and not the Falcons? Also, is everyone just gonna ignore the fact that Brady was pretty average last year?

Matt: I understand your frustrations a bit, Keaton, but all of the hype surrounding Tom Brady and the Buccaneers is not surprising at all when you stop and really thinking about it. The fact that Brady left the New England Patriots was huge news in itself. No matter where he landed, it was going to command a ton of headlines – and it has. Throw in a reunion with the colorful Rob Gronkowski and, well, that's life under the big top in Tampa these days. And regardless of how you feel about Brady, the man has played in nine Super Bowls, won six of them and was named Super Bowl MVP four times – he is the only player to accomplish that. So, yeah, he's a big deal on the history of this game, like it or not. Now, go back and look at the final scores of the Bucs' games in 2019. They lost a handful of some very close games and that was with a quarterback who tossed an NFL record 30 interceptions. That's a mind-boggling number. The Bucs had one of the best run defenses in the league in 2019, and they've got a nice mix of young and proven players on that defense. On offense, they have fantastic weapons in the passing game. The issue for them has been the run game and their offensive line. If they can give Brady time, I think they'll be a tough out. Yes, the Falcons are flying (somewhat) under the radar in the NFC South behind the Saints (who won 13 games last year) and the aforementioned Bucs. Let's face it, the Falcons are coming off back-to-back 7-9 seasons and since the loss Super Bowl LI, Atlanta's regular-season record is 24-24. Naturally, a lot of people in the media are taking the "I'll believe it when I see it" approach with the Falcons. And you can't blame them. I do agree with you that the Falcons have improved in some key areas this offseason. Now they must put it all together and go execute, one game at a time. They can't afford any slow starts this season, either.