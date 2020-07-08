SFTB: Lots on the line for several Falcons, Julio, Kap, Megatron

Matt: It will be interesting to see if a team gives Colin Kaepernick a chance to compete for a starting job or even as a backup this summer. As a fan of the game, I'd love to see it. If it works out, great. If it doesn't, at least he tried – and at least a team gave him a second opportunity. It will undoubtedly create lots of headlines and tons of attention, too. With possibly no preseason games on the table, it might be that much harder to evaluate him, too. Remember, Kaepernick hasn't played a meaningful snap in the NFL since 2016; that's a long time but it doesn't mean he can't pick up where he left off. He's 32 years old but certainly could play a few more years if he's healthy. You asked, why not the Falcons? The Falcons are set at quarterback with Matt Ryan. They do have some needs (depth at cornerback, edge rusher and linebacker), but backup quarterback isn't one of them. It's one thing to bring a guy in if you think he can make your team better and compete for a starting job. Is Kaepernick a guy you think could come in and push Ryan? I don't think so. I just think the Falcons have a handful of much pressing areas on the roster to address with their limited resources than backup QB. Now, there are a ton of "what if" scenarios you could play out, too, but I'm not going into that right here, right now. Wherever Kaepernick lands (if he does), I hope he gets a fair shake.