Calvin Johnson says he wanted to play for the Atlanta Falcons

If you're from Georgia or an NFL fan, you're undoubtedly familiar with Calvin Johnson's football career.

Johnson, who was born in Newnan, Ga., and went to Sandy Creek High School in Tyrone, went on to star at Georgia Tech before being drafted by the Detroit Lions with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft.

Johnson, who was given the nickname Megatron after the "Transformers" character by former Lions teammate Roy Williams, went on to play nine seasons in the NFL – all in Detroit – before calling it a career following the 2015 season. Johnson finished with 731 catches for 11,619 yards and 83 touchdowns.

But before Johnson landed in Detroit, he said that he really wanted to play in Atlanta for the Falcons.