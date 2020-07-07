CBS Sports ranks NFL's top 10 receivers, Julio Jones isn't No. 1

I get it, but let's tap the brakes for a second. To be fair here, Dubin writes that it was pretty much a toss-up between Thomas and Jones and wrote, "I wouldn't put up much of an argument if you flipped (Jones) and the guy we have there now (Thomas)."

Dubin points out that Jones "is the yards per route run king," and notes how "insane" it is that Jones ranked first, fourth, first, first, first, first, and fifth over the past seven seasons among receivers with 50-plus targets.

"They should just name the stat after him at some point," Dubin wrote.

So why exactly isn't Jones the No. 1 receiver on this list? Well, Dubin hints that while Jones is "still an excellent downfield threat" and a "massive target at 6-3, 220 pounds," Jones's decline in two areas over the past several years – yards per reception and per target – is why.

Still, Dubin is expecting another big year from Jones in 2020.

"Jones will remain Matt Ryan's No. 1 target, and with Austin Hooper leaving in free agency he could even see his target share expand," Dubin wrote. "Calvin Ridley is a strong No. 2 wideout but not particularly threatening to Jones' status as the top dog in this offense. Atlanta's defense is also likely to remain an issue, so there should be plenty of volume for Jones once again."