CBS Sports: Falcons' deal for Todd Gurley 'an absolute steal'

Back in April, the Atlanta Falcons agreed to a one-year contract with running back Todd Gurley. Falcons fans – many of whom remember Gurley starring at the University of Georgia – were ecstatic to see the three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro return to the Peach State.

Well, according to Jeff Kerr of CBSSports.com, Falcons fans should be thrilled about the deal. Kerr, who recently took a closer look at the Falcons' salary cap situation, ranked their five best bargains and concluded that Gurley's "one-year deal is an absolute steal."

"If the Falcons get the version of Gurley that was arguably the best running back in the NFL in 2017 and the majority of 2018, this one-year deal is an absolute steal," Kerr wrote.

And here's why Kerr apparently likes the deal so much.

Over the last three years, the 25-year-old Gurley is second in the NFL in rushing yards (3,413) and first in rushing touchdowns (42). During the 2017-18 seasons, he rushed for a league-best 2,556 rushing yards and scored 30 touchdowns. Additionally, Gurley was third in the NFL with 4.78 yards per carry during that span (minimum 300 carries).

That's a ton of production which, one would think, would warrant a hefty price tag, right? Fortunately for the Falcons, Gurley's cap number is just $5.5 million. The Los Angeles Rams, Gurley's former team, are still on the hook for a $7.55 million roster bonus.

"Gurley is still the 10th-highest paid running back in the NFL, but the Falcons really aren't paying much for a running back that is entering his prime," Kerr wrote. "Imagine the bargain this will be if Gurley puts up close to 2017 or 2018 numbers."

And that's the big if right now for both Gurley and the Falcons. The good news is that it won't cost Atlanta too much in the short term.