Thursday, Jul 02, 2020 02:46 PM

CBS Sports: Falcons' deal for Todd Gurley 'an absolute steal'

matthew-tabeek-headshot
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

0702_Gurley
AP Photo/Ryan Kang

Back in April, the Atlanta Falcons agreed to a one-year contract with running back Todd Gurley. Falcons fans – many of whom remember Gurley starring at the University of Georgia – were ecstatic to see the three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro return to the Peach State.

Well, according to Jeff Kerr of CBSSports.com, Falcons fans should be thrilled about the deal. Kerr, who recently took a closer look at the Falcons' salary cap situation, ranked their five best bargains and concluded that Gurley's "one-year deal is an absolute steal."

RELATED CONTENT

"If the Falcons get the version of Gurley that was arguably the best running back in the NFL in 2017 and the majority of 2018, this one-year deal is an absolute steal," Kerr wrote.

And here's why Kerr apparently likes the deal so much.

Over the last three years, the 25-year-old Gurley is second in the NFL in rushing yards (3,413) and first in rushing touchdowns (42). During the 2017-18 seasons, he rushed for a league-best 2,556 rushing yards and scored 30 touchdowns. Additionally, Gurley was third in the NFL with 4.78 yards per carry during that span (minimum 300 carries).

That's a ton of production which, one would think, would warrant a hefty price tag, right? Fortunately for the Falcons, Gurley's cap number is just $5.5 million. The Los Angeles Rams, Gurley's former team, are still on the hook for a $7.55 million roster bonus.

In 2018, the Rams signed Gurley to a four-year, $60 million contract extension with $45 million in guarantees. At the time, the deal made him the highest-paid running back in the NFL. The Rams released Gurley on March 19, leaving them with a reported $20.15 million in dead-cap since he was released with a pre-June 1 designation.

"Gurley is still the 10th-highest paid running back in the NFL, but the Falcons really aren't paying much for a running back that is entering his prime," Kerr wrote. "Imagine the bargain this will be if Gurley puts up close to 2017 or 2018 numbers."

And that's the big if right now for both Gurley and the Falcons. The good news is that it won't cost Atlanta too much in the short term.

Kerr listed four more bargains for the Falcons – Calvin Ridley, Matt Ryan, Dante Fowler and Hayden Hurst. You can check out the entire article here.

Welcome to Atlanta, Todd Gurley

The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday that they've officially agreed to terms with former Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley. Gurley is a three-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro.

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) pose for a photo before an NFL regular season football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 in Dallas. The Cowboys won, 44-21. (Ric Tapia via AP)
1 / 21

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) pose for a photo before an NFL regular season football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 in Dallas. The Cowboys won, 44-21. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) before an NFL regular season football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 in Dallas. The Cowboys won, 44-21. (Ric Tapia via AP)
2 / 21

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) before an NFL regular season football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 in Dallas. The Cowboys won, 44-21. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley runs against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
3 / 21

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley runs against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley II (30) runs the ball in the third quarter during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 31-24. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
4 / 21

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley II (30) runs the ball in the third quarter during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 31-24. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) runs the football during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Cardinals, 31-24. (Ryan Kang via AP)
5 / 21

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) runs the football during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Cardinals, 31-24. (Ryan Kang via AP)

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley runs a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, in Los Angeles. The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to a one-year deal with three-time Pro Bowl running back Todd Gurley, one day after he was cut by the Los Angeles Rams. A person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press about the agreement on Friday, March 20, 2020, on condition of anonymity because the deal will not be official until Gurley passes a physical. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
6 / 21

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley runs a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, in Los Angeles. The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to a one-year deal with three-time Pro Bowl running back Todd Gurley, one day after he was cut by the Los Angeles Rams. A person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press about the agreement on Friday, March 20, 2020, on condition of anonymity because the deal will not be official until Gurley passes a physical. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

A detail view of Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley's jersey prior to an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 44-21. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
7 / 21

A detail view of Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley's jersey prior to an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 44-21. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley II (30) looks on before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 31-24. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
8 / 21

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley II (30) looks on before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 31-24. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) runs upfield during an NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Rams 34-31. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
9 / 21

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) runs upfield during an NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Rams 34-31. (Kevin Terrell via AP)

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) carries the ball during an NFL regular season football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 in Glendale, Ariz. The Rams won, 34-7. (Ric Tapia via AP)
10 / 21

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) carries the ball during an NFL regular season football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 in Glendale, Ariz. The Rams won, 34-7. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley sits on the bench during second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
11 / 21

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley sits on the bench during second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

AP_19360847308285
12 / 21
AP Photo/Ryan Kang
Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley II carries against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
13 / 21

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley II carries against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley runs past Chicago Bears inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
14 / 21

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley runs past Chicago Bears inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
15 / 21

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) looks on during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Bears, 17-7. (Ryan Kang via AP)
16 / 21

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) looks on during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Bears, 17-7. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
17 / 21

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
18 / 21

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) loses the ball as he is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. The ball went out of bounds on the play. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
19 / 21

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) loses the ball as he is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. The ball went out of bounds on the play. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley runs against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
20 / 21

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley runs against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) runs the football during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Bears, 17-7. (Ryan Kang via AP)
21 / 21

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) runs the football during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Bears, 17-7. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Falcons 2020 roster outlook: 3 things to know about the safeties
news

Falcons 2020 roster outlook: 3 things to know about the safeties

The Falcons' safety unit is as deep and diverse as it has been in quite some time
SFTB: Two Falcons who must step up, O-line question, Larry Warford
news

SFTB: Two Falcons who must step up, O-line question, Larry Warford

 You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
Falcons 2020 roster outlook: 4 things to know about the cornerbacks
news

Falcons 2020 roster outlook: 4 things to know about the cornerbacks

Desmond Trufant is gone, and the cornerback youth movement is in full swing in Atlanta
What does success look like for Falcons? National writer weighs in
news

What does success look like for Falcons? National writer weighs in

 Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report recently tried to define what a successful 2020 season would look like for every NFL team
SFTB: Forget preseason hype, Clay Matthews, drafting a QB, O-line
news

SFTB: Forget preseason hype, Clay Matthews, drafting a QB, O-line

 You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
Falcons overlooked in CBS Sports rankings of top defensive players?
news

Falcons overlooked in CBS Sports rankings of top defensive players?

Ryan Wilson ranked the 10 best edge rushers and interior defensive linemen heading into 2020 season
Falcons 2020 roster outlook: 4 things to know about the linebackers
news

Falcons 2020 roster outlook: 4 things to know about the linebackers

There are some new faces among this group, but the approach should stay the same
SFTB: Real key to Falcons' success in 2020, run game, Julio, Keanu
news

SFTB: Real key to Falcons' success in 2020, run game, Julio, Keanu

 You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
Bleacher Report names one Falcon fans should be most excited to see 
news

Bleacher Report names one Falcon fans should be most excited to see 

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox writer recently listed one player each NFL team should be excited to see in the 2020 preseason
SFTB: Yannick Ngakoue, breakout for Calvin Ridley and signing Kap
news

SFTB: Yannick Ngakoue, breakout for Calvin Ridley and signing Kap

 You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
Early Bird Report: Bucky Brooks ranks Julio Jones as NFL's top receiver
news

Early Bird Report: Bucky Brooks ranks Julio Jones as NFL's top receiver

Today's Early Bird Report includes a list of the very best wide receivers in the NFL today as well as more general praise for Julio Jones

Top News

CBS Sports: Falcons' deal for Todd Gurley 'an absolute steal'

CBS Sports: Falcons' deal for Todd Gurley 'an absolute steal'

Falcons 2020 roster outlook: 3 things to know about the safeties

Falcons 2020 roster outlook: 3 things to know about the safeties

SFTB: Two Falcons who must step up, O-line question, Larry Warford

SFTB: Two Falcons who must step up, O-line question, Larry Warford

Falcons 2020 roster outlook: 4 things to know about the cornerbacks

Falcons 2020 roster outlook: 4 things to know about the cornerbacks

Advertising