Bleacher Report names one Falcon fans should be most excited to see 

A lot of Falcons fans were less-than-thrilled when former Pro Bowl tight end Austin Hooper hit free agency and ended up signing a four-year deal with the Cleveland Browns worth a reported $42 million with $23 million guaranteed. Hooper, as most Falcons know, improved every single season he was in Atlanta and finished 2019 with career highs in receptions (75), receiving yards (787) and touchdowns (six) in 13 games.

So, on the first day of the new league, the Falcons made a bold move and traded for the 26-year-old Hurst. Atlanta sent one of its second-round picks (No. 55 overall) and a fifth-round pick (No. 157 overall) in April's NFL Draft for Hurst and the Ravens' fourth-round pick (No. 134 overall).

Hurst was selected by the Ravens with the 25th-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft after starring at South Carolina. In two seasons with the Ravens, Hurst caught 43 passes for 512 yards and three touchdowns.

"Atlanta will provide Hurst with a fresh start, and the preseason will give an early idea of what he can do with the opportunity," Knox wrote.