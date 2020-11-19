SFTB: Falcons' monster stretch, Raheem Morris, playoff chances, Tony Dungy, franchise's best LB

Emil from Covington, GA Hey Beekmeister, hope you and the fam are doing well and staying COVID-free, along with the entire Falcon and Beek nation. It's only a matter of time before the rumors and suggestions start as to who will be the next head coach for the Falcons. Sure, we all like Raheem, and appreciate the job he's doing but, let's face it, there's a lot of talent out there. And if it hasn't already started, I'd like to offer a few suggestions of my own. 1) Tony Dungy. Yeah, I know, good luck getting him out of the announcers' booth, but you have to admit he would be awesome. 2) Brian Schottenheimer. I know it's another Seahawks connection, but I think he could do a great job. He has an awesome encyclopedia to call upon. 3) Mario Cristobal of the Oregon Ducks. Very impressive resumé. What do you think?

Matt: Well, I think you all know how I feel about Raheem Morris at this point. You associated the word "awesome" with Tony Dungy and I'd have to agree with you there, Emil. Dungy is not only a Hall of Famer, he is simply an outstanding human being and his track record as a player and coach in the NFL is well-documented. So is his life outside of football. Considering that he's 65, has a terrific job on NBC and has already been to the NFL mountain top, I just don't see it happening. Mario Cristobal is certainly an interesting name, but I'd be really surprised if the Falcons went the college route. That's not to say they won't look at some of the top college coaches and some young innovators, but personally I don't see it happening. And I won't comment on any assistant coach that's currently under contract with another NFL team unless they've been granted permission by their own team to speak with the Falcons and it's been reported by another outlet. Otherwise, Emil, it's pure speculation and could be considered tampering – and we want no part of that here.