SFTB: Facing the Saints without Brees, DeAndre Baker, the next GM, plans for 2021 roster

Harris from Atlanta, GA Hey, Beek! Love your insights; keep on rolling. What do you think the chances of us hiring a GM in the near future? We can get the organization straight, get our scouts out there in preparation for the draft and eyeballing players, and get things as ready as possible for our new head coach?? Or do you think we're gonna do it the other way and hire a coach first and then a GM? I prefer the former to the latter. Love to see Louis Riddick get a serious look!! I think he'd be great as our next GM. Thoughts???

Matt: I think the Falcons are looking a lot of candidates – some might be names you've heard, and some might be names you've never heard of before – and they're going to do their homework on everyone. From what I understand, Harris, the Falcons aren't concerned with the order; they just want to get the right people in place. There is no rush. The only goal is to get it right. Of course, when it comes to head coaches, Raheem Morris is 3-1 right now and is clearly in the mix, as he should be. If the Falcons were to look at other candidates, they would have to first get permission from teams because that would be tampering – and the penalties for that are severe (loss of draft picks, etc.). I wish I had more for you, but there's not much else I can tell you at this point.