SFTB: What will Sean Payton do? DeAndre Baker, Falcons' playoff chances, NFL Draft, Raheem Morris

Mac from Houston, TX Hey Beek. Hope you're doing well and looking forward to some much deserved off time over the holidays. You were kind of pretty quick to dismiss the idea of DeAndre Baker based on things like locker room chemistry. We're 3-6 with a bottom-three defense in the league. I think A.J. Terrell is a serious talent but the other corners are replacement level right now. Wouldn't it make sense to give Baker a shot? He was a first-round pick who showed flashes in rookie year. He'd be cheap and hungry to prove himself. Two really good corners under 25 would fix a lot of problems for us and let the new GM focus on other positions like pass rush and O-line in the draft. Seriously, what am I missing here?

Matt: Hey, Mac. It's not that I'm quick to dismiss the Falcons making a move, because I'm all for the team kicking the tires and taking a hard look at adding any player at any time who might improve the overall talent of the roster. This isn't fantasy football, though. There is a lot to take into consideration, especially here with the Falcons right now. First, there's DeAndre Baker. Forget for the sake of answering your question that the Chiefs are reportedly signing him to their practice squad. Why is it that the Giants wanted nothing to do with him, their former first-round pick? Is he a good locker room guy? Is there something more to consider? What's he like off the field? How much would it cost to sign him and there enough room to do so, even if the Falcons wanted to? The Falcons are 3-1 right now under Raheem Morris and, like it or not, the defense is playing better. Is bringing Baker into the folder a significant talent upgrade? The Falcons are indeed 3-6 and rank 30th in average total yards allowed per game (410.0). They're evaluating their roster as we head into the final stretch of the 2020 season. They're in the process of searching for a new general manager and a new head coach for 2021 – and a position that Raheem Morris is currently in the running for, too. That new GM and whoever the head coach might be will build this team and shape this roster in their vision, and I have no idea whether or not a guy like Baker would have fit into that long-term plan. Put another way, the Falcons scouts and people in pro personnel are also familiar with Baker. If he was a player that the Falcons were really high on and thought he'd be a terrific fit, I'm sure they'd have had discussions about it (if they didn't already). I'm simply pointing out that there is a lot more that goes into that decision than calling him up and putting through a workout – and I was not dismissing the idea.