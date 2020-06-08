SFTB: Additional cap space, Hurst over Reed, Gurley's role, Julio Jones

Matt: Good to hear from you again, Jesse. I saw the Todd Gurley tweets, too, and stuff like that always seems to fire the fans up. What I'm waiting to see is how Gurley fares through the first four games – I want to see what kind of workload the Falcons give him, how he handles it and I'll be watching to see if he can explode off those cuts into open space. I don't get too excited when players are running around in shorts and helmets. We all know what a healthy Todd Gurley is capable of, and I'm hoping that's the version we'll see in red and black this fall. As far as Falcons fans being negative and also bashing Matt Ryan on social media and in this space … that's just a segment of the fan base, really. There are plenty of optimistic fans out there who are expecting a return to the playoffs in 2020. There are also a ton of Matt Ryan supporters out there, too – as there should be! The man is most likely bound for Canton and is still playing at an elite level. If the Falcons should ever win a Super Bowl with Ryan under center, mark it down: He'll be in the Hall of Fame. One more thing, Jesse. Fans have just witnessed the Falcons complete back-to-back 7-9 seasons – and there were high expectations heading into both seasons. Some fans are understandably a little jaded and they're going to make noise until things are turned around.