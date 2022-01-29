Report: Tom Brady retiring from NFL football

NFC South will look dramatically different next season with Brady, Sean Payton gone

Jan 29, 2022 at 02:55 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

tom.brady
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, arguably the greatest football player of all time, is reportedly retiring. ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington broke the news on Saturday afternoon, citing multiple sources.

RELATED CONTENT:

Brady and the Bucs were eliminated from the the NFC playoffs' divisional round on Sunday by the L.A. Rams. Discussion about a possible retirement came up before the Rams game, and this ESPN report says his time playing NFL football has come to a close.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion -- his last title came with the Buccaneers in the 2020 season -- will retire with three NFL MVP awards in his possession.

His departure certainly shakes up the NFC South, with the Buccaneers suddenly needing a quarterback and without the very best. The New Orleans Saints also received some stunning news this week with head coach Sean Payton stepping down from his spot.

The aforementioned developments leave the divisional hierarchy uncertain, with the two top teams in transition. The Falcons have undergone theirs in 2021, with new head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot.

The Brady news is by far the biggest, portending the end of an illustrious career that featured championships, most of which came with the New England Patriots. He also owns several records, including most wins by a quarterback (243) and most passing yards of all time (84,520)

af_22_podcast_final-whistle_logo_series-thumb__1x1_1

Falcons Final Whistle | A Postgame Podcast

Break down the hottest topics surrounding the Atlanta Falcons and how they can impact the team's success with Atlanta Falcons Insiders Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Kris Rhim. Like and subscribe to join us for the lively debate on Falcons Final Whistle.

Welcome to Falcons Final Whistle – an Atlanta Falcons football postgame podcast during the season that shifts gears in the offseason to answer a pressing question about the team's future each week through free agency, the NFL Draft and the offseason program.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

Falcons released offensive lineman who missed entire 2021 season

Matt Gono spent last year on physically unable to perform list
news

Cordarrelle Patterson named PFWA's co-most improved player

Falcons do-it-all offensive weapon shared the honor with Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs
news

Bair Mail: A receiver at No. 8 overall, impact of Sean Payton leaving Saints, adding an RB even with Cordarrelle Patterson return

Feleipe Franks, edge rushers in NFL Draft also addressed in Friday's mailbag
news

The evolution of Feleipe Franks as an UDFA with the Falcons: Rookie Review

Franks went from backup quarterback to tight end to special teams contributor all in the span of six months in Atlanta. 
news

'It's time for me to step up': Frank Darby looking to bring more than just energy in year two — Rookie Review

news

Ta'Quon Graham thankful to have had Grady Jarrett help guide him through first NFL season -- Rookie Review

Rookie defensive lineman followed Jarrett's career closely in college, thrilled to work with him in the pros
news

What do the Falcons do with Matt Ryan? -- Question of the Week

Tori, Kris and Scott discuss veteran QB's 2021 season, future with the franchise and possible succession plans
news

Bair Mail: On Richie Grant's trajectory, Calvin Ridley, Grady Jarrett and Derek Stingley at No. 8 overall

We also discuss Josh Rosen and Feleipe Franks, edge rusher vs. offensive line in first round and more in Wednesday's mailbag
news

Avery Williams emerges as reliable returner in year 1 — Rookie Review

Williams finished in the top 25 in kick return and punt return yards in 2021. 
news

Conquering the Cycle: Lee Smith retiring on his own terms

The veteran tight end is calling it a career after playing 11 NFL seasons with the Falcons, Bills and Raiders, ready to provide young people guidance he desperately needed and rarely got.
news

Report: Sean Payton stepping down as Saints head coach

Top News

Report: Tom Brady retiring from NFL football

Cordarrelle Patterson named PFWA's co-most improved player

Bair Mail: A receiver at No. 8 overall, impact of Sean Payton leaving Saints, adding an RB even with Cordarrelle Patterson return

Falcons released offensive lineman who missed entire 2021 season

Advertising