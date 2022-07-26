Presented by

'I have a record to break, man': Why Cordarrelle Patterson wants to keep returning kicks

One more kickoff return TD would give Patterson sole possession of the all-time record

Jul 26, 2022 at 05:11 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Cordarrelle Patterson had 205 offensive touches for the Falcons last year, by far a career high for the hybrid offensive weapon who thrived working in Atlanta.

He eventually pulled back on his return-man responsibilities to save him some hits as the season progressed. The Falcons will be careful with their playmaker, making sure he's as fresh as possible down the stretch.

Being better later in the year is a goal for 2022, Patterson said Tuesday upon reporting for training camp

"I'm trying to finish the year off strong, [do well] from start to finish," Patterson said. "Later in the year I was banged up a little bit. I couldn't play the way I wanted to play but, this year it's trying to finish the year off strong."

That doesn't mean, however, that he's done returning kicks. No way, no how.

"I have a record to break, man," Patterson said. "I need one more before I hang it up being back there. If I get one more, I'll stop doing it. I'll stop returning kicks if I get one more."

Players Arrive for 2022 Training Camp

The boys are back in town and ready to get to work for the 2022 season!

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough arrives for the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
The media captures arrivals for the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives for the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 arrives for the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
View of a phone as Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 answers media questions during the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 arrives for the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 arrives for the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Seth Vernon #37 arrives for the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 arrives for the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 arrives for the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 arrives for the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Mike Ford #28 arrives for the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Rashad Smith #59 arrives for the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 and running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrive for the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 arrives for the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 arrives for the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward #29 arrives for the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 speaks with media for the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 arrives for the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Teez Tabor #20 arrives for the 2022 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Patterson has eight kickoff-return touchdowns, which is tied with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington for the most in NFL history. One more and the record's his. Patterson wants that title, and will go for it in 2022.

He corresponds regularly with special teams coach Marquice Williams, telling him he wants to stay active in a phase of the game that made his career. It will ultimately be up to the coaches how much return work he does – Avery Williams is an excellent return option – but Patterson wants to secure that ninth return TD while keeping himself fresh and productive late in the season on a team that needs him to steadily produce.

