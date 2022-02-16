Falcons mock NFL draft roundup: Kyle Hamilton, Drake London, Dereck Stingley, David Ojabo chosen at No. 8 overall

Ryan Wilson, CBSsports

No. 8 overall Selection: S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Analysis: "The Falcons could be in market for a quarterback, but either way, Matt Ryan is the likely starter in '22. And with Hamilton still on the board, Atlanta will instead bolster its secondary. The thing is: Hamilton would be a steal at No. 8 -- he's a top-5 talent all day long, and for us, he's a 6-4, 220-pound version of Ed Reed -- a sideline-to-sideline ball hawk -- and that makes him a Day 1 impact player."

Todd McShay, ESPN

No. 8 overall Selection: WR Drake London, USC

Analysis: "A team has used top-10 picks on pass-catchers in back-to-back drafts three times since 1967, so this might seem odd for a roster that just went 7-10. But the offense could lose five of the eight players who had at least 70 receiving yards last season to free agency, and it's possible the Falcons additionally look to trade Calvin Ridley, who played in five games last year while taking time off to focus on his mental health. London, meanwhile, was on his way to a massive campaign for USC before breaking his right ankle in October. He's a 6-foot-5 target who has the body control and contact balance to make plays over the middle, the speed to produce vertically and the instincts to create against different defensive looks.

"The Falcons passed on a strong QB class at No. 4 last April to draft tight end Kyle Pitts, but it might decide to go that route now. Matt Ryan is their guy for 2022, but if they fall in love with one of the signal-callers, it's a good spot to draft an heir to sit and learn behind Ryan. Perhaps Pitt's Kenny Pickett could fit."

No. 8 overall Selection: LB David Ojabo, Michigan

Analysis: "Ojabo is just scratching the surface of his potential as a pass rusher, but he's not so raw that he can't make an impact as a rookie."

Falcons pick: No. 43 overall

Selection: WR Justyn Ross, Clemson

Falcons Pick: No. 58 overall

Selection: QB Carson Strong, Nevada

Falcons Pick: No. 74 overall

Selection: RB Jerome Ford, Cincinatti

Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus

No. 8 overall Selection: CB Derek Stingley Jr., USC

Analysis: "Pairing Stingley with A.J. Terrell would give the Falcons defense remarkable potential. Terrell is already one of the best shut-down corners in the league, while Stingley has been the same at the collegiate level. Over his college career, the LSU product broke up or picked off 26 of his 129 targets in coverage."

Nate Davis, USA TODAY

