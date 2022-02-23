CBS Sports has Falcons selecting game-changing defensive end in first round

Todd McShay, ESPN

Date: Feb.16

Feb.16 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: WR Drake London, USC

Analysis: "A team has used top-10 picks on pass-catchers in back-to-back drafts three times since 1967, so this might seem odd for a roster that just went 7-10. But the offense could lose five of the eight players who had at least 70 receiving yards last season to free agency, and it's possible the Falcons additionally look to trade Calvin Ridley, who played in five games last year while taking time off to focus on his mental health. London, meanwhile, was on his way to a massive campaign for USC before breaking his right ankle in October. He's a 6-foot-5 target who has the body control and contact balance to make plays over the middle, the speed to produce vertically and the instincts to create against different defensive looks.

"The Falcons passed on a strong QB class at No. 4 last April to draft tight end Kyle Pitts, but it might decide to go that route now. Matt Ryan is their guy for 2022, but if they fall in love with one of the signal-callers, it's a good spot to draft an heir to sit and learn behind Ryan. Perhaps Pitt's Kenny Pickett could fit."

Date: Feb.15

Feb.15 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: LB David Ojabo, Michigan

Analysis: "Ojabo is just scratching the surface of his potential as a pass rusher, but he's not so raw that he can't make an impact as a rookie."

Falcons pick: No. 43 overall

Selection: WR Justyn Ross, Clemson

Falcons Pick: No. 58 overall

Selection: QB Carson Strong, Nevada

Falcons Pick: No. 74 overall

Selection: RB Jerome Ford, Cincinatti

Nate Davis, USA TODAY

Date: Feb.15

Feb.15 Falcons pick: No. 8 overall

No. 8 overall Selection: LB David Ojabo, Michigan

Analysis: "A native of Nigeria who grew up in Scotland, he had one tackle as a sophomore in 2020, so bit of an understatement to deem Ojabo raw. But what a breakout during his junior year, when the 6-5, 250-pounder erupted for 11 sacks – though it certainly didn't hurt playing opposite Hutchinson. Atlanta, which hasn't had a player register even five sacks in the past two seasons, desperately needs a player who can bring the heat. The Falcons' 18 sacks in 2021 were 11 fewer than the next-worst team. And given they're in a bit of a rebuild situation, Ojabo should have a grace period to refine his skills."

Date: Jan. 25

Jan. 25 Falcons pick: No. 8

No. 8 Selection: CB Derek Stingley, LSU

Analysis: "Despite a pair of subpar seasons to finish his career at LSU, Stingley is a bona fide five-star talent with outstanding tools and playmaking ability."

Mel Kiper, ESPN

Date: Jan. 19

Jan. 19 Falcons pick: No. 8

No. 8 Selection: Derek Stingley, LSU

Analysis: "This was one of the toughest calls of the entire mock. I thought hard about a quarterback. My buddy Chris Mortensen, though, says the Falcons are committed to Matt Ryan for 2022, which means this might be too high to take a QB who's not going to play right away. This is not a class full of surefire starting QBs. If David Ojabo was still on the board, I probably would have gone with him because the Falcons finished last in the league in sacks (18) this season. But there's a little bit of a drop-off in the edge-rush tiers, and my next guy doesn't have a top-10 grade.

"So how about a cornerback to play on the other side of rising star A.J. Terrell? Stingley looked like a potential No. 1 pick when he was dominating as a true freshman on LSU's national title team in 2019, but he was inconsistent in 2020 and then played just three games this season because of a foot injury. A team is going to have to take a little bit of a leap of faith with Stingley because he hasn't played great for two seasons. The draft is all about upside, though, and he has the potential to be a superstar. I'm hoping he can work out at the combine to ease some concerns.

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Date: Jan. 19

Jan. 19 Falcons pick: No.8

No.8 Selection: EDGE David Ojabo, Michigan

Analysis: "Predictably, the Falcons finished dead-last in the NFL in sacks this season as they sorely lack the edge rush talent to keep offenses off-balance. Still young in football years, Ojabo is still a work in progress, but he has the talent level right now to stress blockers.

Polling several NFL personnel people for this mock, the feedback on Ojabo was he won't be a top-10 pick because of his struggles vs. the run and his relative inexperience. But I'm betting on his ceiling at a premium position to bump him up in this draft class."

Falcons pick: No. 43