A closer look at the Falcons' projected depth chart as free agency begins

With the new league year underway, the Falcons' roster for the 2020 season is beginning to take shape.

Based on the recent moves, here's a projected look at the Falcons' unofficial depth chart to his point and it will continue to change over the next few months with free agency and the 2020 NFL Draft around the corner.

The Falcons released running back Devonta Freeman and cornerback Desmond Trufant on Wednesday. The team also moved on from tight end Luke Stocker and tackle Ty Sambrailo. These moves are in addition to Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff saying they would let tight end Austin Hooper, linebacker De'Vondre Campbell and guard Wes Schweitzer hit the market. Hooper and Schweitzer reportedly are set to join the Cleveland Browns and Washington Redskins.

Atlanta acquired tight end Hayden Hurst in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens, filling one of their position needs. That leaves the following as positions of need from a depth standpoint: Left guard, running back, linebacker, defensive end, linebacker and kick/punt returner.