A closer look at the Falcons' projected depth chart as free agency begins

With the new league year underway, the Falcons' roster for the 2020 season is beginning to take shape.
Based on the recent moves, here's a projected look at the Falcons' unofficial depth chart to his point and it will continue to change over the next few months with free agency and the 2020 NFL Draft around the corner.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Falcons released running back Devonta Freeman and cornerback Desmond Trufant on Wednesday. The team also moved on from tight end Luke Stocker and tackle Ty Sambrailo. These moves are in addition to Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff saying they would let tight end Austin Hooper, linebacker De'Vondre Campbell and guard Wes Schweitzer hit the market. Hooper and Schweitzer reportedly are set to join the Cleveland Browns and Washington Redskins.
Atlanta acquired tight end Hayden Hurst in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens, filling one of their position needs. That leaves the following as positions of need from a depth standpoint: Left guard, running back, linebacker, defensive end, linebacker and kick/punt returner.
Here's a closer look at Atlanta's projected depth chart at this point:
OFFENSE
Wide receiver: Julio Jones, Russell Gage, Christian Blake
Wide receiver: Calvin Ridley, Olamide Zaccheaus, Brandon Powell, Devin Gray
Tight end: Hayden Hurst, Jaeden Graham, Carson Meier
Left tackle: Jake Matthews, John Wetzel
Left guard: James Carpenter, Jamon Brown
Center: Alex Mack, Sean Harlow
Right guard: Chris Lindstrom, Matt Gono
Right tackle: Kaleb McGary
Quarterback: Matt Ryan, Matt Schaub, Kurt Benkert, Danny Etling
Running back: Brian Hill, Ito Smith, Qadree Ollison, Craig Reynolds
Fullback: Keith Smith
DEFENSE
Defensive end: Takk McKinley, Steven Means, Jacob Tuioti- Mariner
Defensive end: Allen Bailey, John Cominsky, Austin Larkin
Defensive tackle: Tyeler Davison, Deadrin Senat
Defensive tackle: Grady Jarrett
Linebacker: Deion Jones, Ahmad Thomas
Linebacker: Foye Oluokun
Cornerback: Isaiah Oliver, Jordan Miller
Cornerback: Kendall Sheffield, Blidi Wreh-Wilson
Safety: Keanu Neal, Jamal Carter, C.J. Reavis
Safety: Damontae Kazee, Sharrod Neasman
Safety: Ricardo Allen, Chris Cooper
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker: Younghoe Koo
Punter: Ryan Allen, Sam Irwin-Hill
Long snapper: Josh Harris