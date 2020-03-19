A closer look at the Falcons' projected depth chart as free agency begins

Mar 19, 2020 at 10:59 AM
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

With the new league year underway, the Falcons' roster for the 2020 season is beginning to take shape.

Based on the recent moves, here's a projected look at the Falcons' unofficial depth chart to his point and it will continue to change over the next few months with free agency and the 2020 NFL Draft around the corner.

The Falcons released running back Devonta Freeman and cornerback Desmond Trufant on Wednesday. The team also moved on from tight end Luke Stocker and tackle Ty Sambrailo. These moves are in addition to Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff saying they would let tight end Austin Hooper, linebacker De'Vondre Campbell and guard Wes Schweitzer hit the market. Hooper and Schweitzer reportedly are set to join the Cleveland Browns and Washington Redskins.

Atlanta acquired tight end Hayden Hurst in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens, filling one of their position needs. That leaves the following as positions of need from a depth standpoint: Left guard, running back, linebacker, defensive end, linebacker and kick/punt returner.

Here's a closer look at Atlanta's projected depth chart at this point:

OFFENSE

Wide receiver: Julio Jones, Russell Gage, Christian Blake

Wide receiver: Calvin Ridley, Olamide Zaccheaus, Brandon Powell, Devin Gray

Tight end: Hayden Hurst, Jaeden Graham, Carson Meier

Left tackle: Jake Matthews, John Wetzel

Left guard: James Carpenter, Jamon Brown

Center: Alex Mack, Sean Harlow

Right guard: Chris Lindstrom, Matt Gono

Right tackle: Kaleb McGary

Quarterback: Matt Ryan, Matt Schaub, Kurt Benkert, Danny Etling

Running back: Brian Hill, Ito Smith, Qadree Ollison, Craig Reynolds

Fullback: Keith Smith

DEFENSE

Defensive end: Takk McKinley, Steven Means, Jacob Tuioti- Mariner

Defensive end: Allen Bailey, John Cominsky, Austin Larkin

Defensive tackle: Tyeler Davison, Deadrin Senat

Defensive tackle: Grady Jarrett

Linebacker: Deion Jones, Ahmad Thomas

Linebacker: Foye Oluokun

Cornerback: Isaiah Oliver, Jordan Miller

Cornerback: Kendall Sheffield, Blidi Wreh-Wilson

Safety: Keanu Neal, Jamal Carter, C.J. Reavis

Safety: Damontae Kazee, Sharrod Neasman

Safety: Ricardo Allen, Chris Cooper

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker: Younghoe Koo

Punter: Ryan Allen, Sam Irwin-Hill

Long snapper: Josh Harris

