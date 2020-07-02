SFTB: Two Falcons who must step up, O-line question, Larry Warford

Cameron from Gilbert, AZ Beek! I watched some highlights of the 2012 season. One thing I noticed was how scrappy and intense the cornerbacks were. Specifically, Donta' Robinson (hopefully spelled right?). I feel that is what our secondary is missing. We can't expect KeKe to bring it every play and I feel A.J. Terrell brings that, but I don't see that in Isaiah Oliver. Do you think bringing in Darqueze Dennard from the Bengals would help bring that mentality? I think it's an attitude thing more than a skill thing, personally. At CB you can't be timid, and I see Oliver as timid. Thoughts?

Matt: That 2012 Falcons team was very good, Cameron. And, for the record, it's Dunta Robinson. You want to talk about starting off the season fast? How does 8-0 sound? That team, as most fans know, finished with a 13-3 mark. On defense, they held opponents to 22 points or less a total of 11 times, including a 34-0 win over the Giants and a 27-3 win over the San Diego Chargers. Those are dominating wins. Safety Thomas DeCoud led Atlanta with six interceptions and cornerback Asante Samuel was close behind with five. Safety William Moore finished with four picks. Robinson, for what it's worth, had one. Defensive end John Abraham led that unit with 10 sacks, too. As far as your comments about Isaiah Oliver go, I think you have to look at where he started vs. how he finished. Did he struggle at times during the first part of the 2019 season? Without question. But he wasn't the only defender that was out of position or missed an assignment during that stretch. Oliver played better during the second half, which is what you want to see in a young player. Now, he must continue to keep that arrow pointed up, if you will. Let's hope he does. I do think the Falcons need some more proven depth at corner, Cameron. Darqueze Dennard might be worth looking at or another former Bengals player, Dre Kirkpatrick. Regardless, I'd like to see a veteran come in and compete, but also help make that entire (younger) group improve. If they can get better, it'll help that pass rush, too.