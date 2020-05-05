SFTB: Thoughts on Don Shula, Falcons record, Cam Newton, more

Matt: If I wasn't clear on that Monday, let me drive home a few points now when it comes to the Falcons backup quarterback situation – as well as what I think of Cam Newton and Matt Schaub. I think Newton had one of the greatest college football seasons of all time at Auburn and is a rare talent at quarterback. I remember seeing him in person for the first time on the sidelines – he's a physical specimen. His physical style of play – which has separated him from so many other quarterbacks – has taken a toll on him physically though. I also think he's taken some hits (due to his size) that have been cheap shots and should have been penalties, but that's another conversation for another time. Regardless, I think he will get another chance with another team and I'm hoping his shoulder has healed and won't be a problem for him moving forward. Newton and Schaub are two different kinds of quarterbacks at different points in their careers. Schaub is 38 and has played 15 seasons in the league. Newton is 30 and has played nine seasons. One is an ideal backup – he's smart, helps Matt Ryan reading defenses during games, can still make all of the throws and has proven he can come in and still win games. Newton wants to start. He wants to lead a team and is looking for another opportunity to do so. And he likely wants to be paid accordingly. I don't think he wants to sit behind Ryan for a year. Is that clear enough?