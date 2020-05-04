SFTB: Newton as Falcons backup? Davidson vs. Brown debate, more

Christopher from Oceanside, CA Beek! Got a crazy idea for you. I think that we should go ahead and sign Cam Newton. Yes, yes, I know, before I get begrudged on this, let's think about it for a second. First, there are the financials that would have to get sorted out (not sure Cam would be willing to sign a one-year minimum). Second, Cam would have to check his ego at the door and temper any major expectations. And third, would this really be a bad idea. Cam could actually help us in the red zone (can you imagine Cam and TG21) in the backfield? With Dalton signing with the Cowboys, and Jameis with the Saints, I don't think that it is much of a stretch to take a flier on Cam (assuming the above mentioned could be met). Significant QB upgrade over Schaub, Benkert, and Etling. Your thoughts???

Matt: I'm going to pass without even thinking twice about it, Christopher. Forget the money or the fact that Cam Newton may want to be in a situation where he can come in and start for a moment. We know that Newton passed his physical in March but his recent injury history has to be a concern for any team that might consider signing him. In two starts last season, Newton completed 50 of 89 attempts (56.2 percent) for 572 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. After ankle and shoulder injuries, is he the same player he was the previous eight seasons? I don't know the answer to that. Is he a "significant QB upgrade" over Matt Schaub? In one start last season, Schaub completed 39 of 52 passes (75 percent) for 460 yards, a touchdown and an interception. That's way more efficient and productive than Newton. You mentioned having Newton and Todd Gurley in the same backfield. Why would you run the ball with Newton when you have Gurley? You signed Gurley for a reason – get the ball in his hands. And do you really want Newton lowering his shoulder and taking hits on the goal line considering the injuries he's coming back from? Again, no thanks. Besides, I can't see the Falcons rotating quarterbacks when they have Matt Ryan and Gurley and all of the other weapons in that offense. I think Newton wants to play in 2020, not sit on the sidelines. I don't see it happening, Christopher.