SFTB: Ridley poised for breakout, Julio's HOF case, backup QB battle

Wes from Myrtle Beach, SC Hey Beek, love what you do, and your responses are spot on. You certainly are not afraid to chop the haters up. Carry on, fine sir! I'm baffled every time someone mentions Matt Ryan in a negative light. I was curious if there's been any chatter about picking up a veteran corner to add depth, start, or to just expedite the young players' learning curve. Also, what chance do you personally give us of winning the Super Bowl? It's my belief everyone, including our fans, is sleeping on this team. The second half of last year showcased what the possible truly is. We embarrassed the Saints and 49ers. Fingers crossed that this is the year.

Matt: Hey, Wes. I haven't heard any chatter lately about adding a veteran cornerback, but it's something I'd like to see happen, especially if the Falcons could land a starting-caliber player. I think you're always looking to upgrade every single position or at least bring in competition. You never know what will happen throughout the course of a season, either. That said, I like the group the Falcons are assembling, but they are young and inexperienced. I'm really anxious to see A.J. Terrell in action. The Falcons need him to pan out and develop into a starting-caliber corner who can hold his own out there. If he isn't or doesn't, it could get … interesting. I'm going to slam the brakes on Super Bowl talk – for now. Yes, what happened during the second half of the season was impressive, but the Falcons are a different team than the 2019 version. You know what other teams are different? The Bucs, Panthers, Saints, Seahawks, Cowboys, Bears, Packers, Vikings, Lions, Broncos, Raiders, Chargers and Chiefs – all of the teams Atlanta will face in 2020. That's why I'm not a big believer in momentum from one season to the next. I do believe in talent and chemistry, though. And the Falcons do have a nice core of players who are both talented and experienced. That matters. Are the Falcons capable of winning 10-12 games, getting into the playoffs and making a run? I think so. But a lot has to happen over the next 89 or so days – and then they've got to go get it done on the field. Let's see what happens in the coming months, and also make sure there's actually going to be a season, first. Thanks for reading and writing in, Wes.