SFTB: Questions about beating the Bears, pointing blame, outscoring teams, allowing fans back, Falcons rebuilding

Matt: No Super Bowl this year but in 2021? Gotcha. The Falcons have done some good things on the field through two games and they have, at times, looked like the 2019 team (when they started 1-7), especially on defense. When you score 39 points, you should win most of the time, but I've already gone over that a number of times this week. And if they can score anywhere close to 39 points against this Bears defense, they should definitely win on Sunday. Why? First of all, Chicago's defense is very good. As I noted here in Beek's Bits, the Bears are only giving up 18 points per game – which is tied for third best in the league – and surrendering 360.5 in total yards per game. It'll be strength-on-strength when they take on the Falcons offense, but I like the Falcons on that side of the ball. While the Seahawks and Cowboys are two of the better offenses, the Bears hang their hats on their defense. Chicago's offense is not flashy, and those guys haven't scored a ton of points through the first two games. The Bears are averaging 22.0 points per game. Still, they've done enough to be 2-0 with wins over the Lions and Giants, and that's saying something. If the Falcons can continue to protect Matt Ryan against this pass rush, run the ball and continue to score points, I like their chances.