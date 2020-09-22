SFTB: Predicting the Falcons next seven games, Matt Ryan's MVP pace, onside kick rule, beating the Bears

Ethan from Auburn, IN

Hi Beek! I have some predictions for MVP so far this year. But first, to the onside kick. Why didn't they pick up the ball? Were they expecting it to go out of bounds? I don't know what they were thinking. Okay, so my MVP candidates so far are Matt Ryan, Aaron Rodgers, Joe Burrow, and Russel Wilson. If the Falcons end up having a good year this year and Matt Ryan keeps these stats up do you think he could win it? I mean the Falcons have to get better because if the Falcons overall can make this team into the top 10 of the power rankings, I think people will notice Matt Ryan. We all saw Matt Ryan's stats in 2018 but the Falcons were bad enough for no one to care. What do you think? Do you agree with these MVPs that I have chosen? Thanks, Beek!

Matt: No one knows why not one of the Falcons players didn't pounce on the ball, Ethan. They should have. The kick was designed to move slow so that the kicking team could get enough players around it to make it a 50-50 ball, and it worked. The Cowboys also kicked it towards their own sideline, reportedly, on purpose. Why? So no one would yell, "Jump on the ball!" Again, it worked. No one on the Falcons did. I wish I had the answer for you, but I don't. As for Matt Ryan's start to the season, he is playing very well. Did you read my Beek's Bits on Monday? You should. I have a section devoted to Ryan and his hot start. Ryan has completed 61 of 90 pass attempts (67.8 percent) for 723 yards (361.5 yards per game) and has tossed six touchdowns in the first two games of the season. He's thrown just one interception.

So just how good is Ryan's two-game start? It's among the very best in his career.

2012: Completed 70.2 percent, 518 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs, 117.6 passer rating

Completed 70.2 percent, 518 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs, 117.6 passer rating 2016: Completed 72.6 percent, 730 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, 121.4 passer rating

Completed 72.6 percent, 730 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, 121.4 passer rating 2020: Completed 67.8 percent, 723 yards, 6 TDs, 1 INT, 109.6 passer rating

Here are Ryan's best finishes through the years in different categories:

Completion percentage: 68.6 (2012)

68.6 (2012) Most completions: 429 (2013)

429 (2013) Most passing yards: 4,944 (2016)

4,944 (2016) Most pass attempts: 651 (2013)

651 (2013) Most touchdowns: 38 (2016)

38 (2016) Least interceptions: 7 (2016, 2018)

Right now, Ryan is on pace to complete 488 of 720 passes for 5,784 yards and 48 touchdowns, which obviously would all be career highs. Ryan has produced 38 first downs passing through two weeks – and that ranks No. 1 in the NFL right now. Ryan is also on pace to produce 304 passing first downs, which would eviscerate his career-high of 248, set in 2012.