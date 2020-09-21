SFTB: More on the onside kick, angry fans, Falcons' next games, changes

Scott from Dalton, GA I suppose the mob has their torches lit and they are ready to charge the castle. It's hard not to blame them. Cornerback has been an issue for years. I recall when Atlanta lost to Dallas in the playoffs, the next year they drafted Bobby Butler. He wasn't a bad corner. He performed better than a lot of their first-round picks regardless of position. The kicking team had to allow the ball to go 10 yards, but is there anything that says they can't knock the opposing players away from the ball by legitimate hits? It hurts the most because Atlanta seems to find new ways to lose every week. There's a core of good players but if this goes on much longer the season will become a malaise. Take care buddy, have a great week.

Matt: Yeah, I could hear the shouting and groans from my inbox before I even opened the laptop this morning. Falcons fans are NOT happy; nor should they be. They did a lot of things right while accumulating a 20-point. The forced three turnovers, which was great to see. And they led 29-10 at halftime and still managed to hold a 39-24 lead before the Cowboys scored with 5:02 left in the game. I mean, they had the Cowboys on their heels for most of that game. And no one likes to hear it, but just like last week when the Falcons faced Russell Wilson, you've got to give credit where credit is due – and Dak Prescott is a heck of a quarterback. I didn't know this until I read Jon Machota's story in The Athletic, but Prescott became the only NFL player history to throw for more than 400 yards and rush for three touchdowns in the same game. Look, much of it goes back to the defense, as far as I'm concerned. I get so many questions during the week about Matt Ryan or Dirk Koetter's offense, and what do I keep saying? Well, go back and read what I wrote last week before the Cowboys game in this space. And the defense was playing well early, but then they started losing players – Takk McKinley, Foye Oluokun, Ricardo Allen, etc. Those aren't excuses, either. Just noting what happened. As far as your question about the onside kick goes, check out my response to Mark below. Thanks for writing in, Scott!