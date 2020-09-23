SFTB: SFTB: Overreactions and anger, but Falcons must still tighten up defense

Gus from Gaithersburg, MD Hi, Beek. First of all, I liked the piece you wrote right after the Dallas game . For anyone who thinks you let the Falcons pass on criticism, they need to read your articles outside of SFTB . I have more of a statement this time than a question: We are being outcoached and have been since last season. Why would anyone go for a two-point conversion when leading by 20? That extra point was surely missed at the end of the game. I won't bash players, not even the special teams ones, just want to ask if you think an overhaul is in order if we don't reach the playoffs this season. I also know you lived briefly up in the DMV area and up here there was no love for Ben Kotwica, when he was with the Washington Football team, and he's been a disappointment in Atlanta as well.

Matt: First, I thank you for reading – and for noting that I do write more than just these morning Q&A pieces with Falcons fans, Gus. And, yes, when I write columns like the one following the Cowboys game on Sunday or this one following a 14-point loss to the Packers in 2018, there's a balance involved – while I do work for the Falcons organization, I try to be fair, objective and to always take the fan's point of view into consideration. To some of your points above, remember, the Cowboys went for a two-point conversation and were stopped as well – and we could dissect the reasoning for both Dan Quinn and Mike McCarthy on those plays, but I'll pass at this point. Instead, I'll answer the bigger question. Falcons owner Arthur Blank said before the Super Bowl last year that he expects this team to be in the playoffs. Mr. Blank made that very clear to me when I caught up with him while he was in Miami in January. We're two games in and they haven't gone well. The Cowboys game should have never come down to the onside kick, but it did. It's tough to win in the NFL, especially on the road. Is the season a wash? Hardly. The Falcons have yet to be an NFC South opponent and the Saints are 1-1, the Bucs are 1-1 and the Panthers are 0-2. A lot can happen between now and Week 17. Buckle up, move past the lost and look down the road. It's about to get even more interesting.